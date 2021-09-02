Hard-nosed Discoverers punish Panthers

NORFOLK – Columbus High football seniors meet at the start of each week to discuss a direction and a focus for the days ahead leading up to game time. When the Discoverer veterans met Monday, the word after a road loss at Omaha Central was “dominate.”
Mistakes and penalties held Columbus back at Central. Getting the season on track and picking up the first win meant dominating every rep in practice and setting the tone for Thursday.
Columbus then came out at Norfolk and led 21-0 at halftime behind three long scoring drives, an offense that ran twice as many plays and held a six-minute advantage in time of possession.
That turned into a 28-14 CHS win when the two sides traded scores in the second half then Norfolk found the end zone once more in the final minute.
Although it was only a 14-point difference in the final score, Columbus put a dominant stamp on the victory. Save for a blocked punt that turned into Norfolk’s first score, and the Panthers’ last drive, the Discoverers “dominated” throughout.
"It was a workmanlike effort, moving down the field slow, running the clock. It was satisfying," coach Craig Williams said. "I'm proud of the kids for bouncing back after last week."
CHS gave up a first down on Norfolk’s initial drive of the ballgame then didn’t allow another until just before half. On the other side of the ball, Columbus put together scoring drives of eight, 12 and 14 plays. Rylee Iburg ended the first on a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 midway through the first quarter. Liam Blaser caught a 19-yard pass from quarterback Brody Mickey to finish off the second drive early in the second. Levi Bloomquist plunged in from a yard out on the third with 1:33 left in the half.
Columbus had three first-half possessions, scored on all three, had a 34-17 advantage in plays, a five-plus-minute advantage in time of possession and a 174-yard advantage in offense.
Oh, and that second drive, Columbus overcame two holds, an illegal block in the back and a chop block. The Discoverers were 5 for 6 on third down in the first two quarters.
"We went into this game needing to win our one-on-one matches and dominate them all. I feel like, all around, we did that," Iburg sid. "Take away the penalties and we dominated that game."
The first costly CHS mistake came on the second drive of the third quarter. Iburg had his punt blocked and recovered at the 1. The defense denied Norfolk on first down but not the second.
Norfolk tipped his next punt again early in the fourth quarter and took over on its own 46 looking to cut it to a one-possession game. But Blaser stepped in front of a Panther pass on first down and halted the momentum. He then finished the ensuing drive on a 1-yard dive to cap a five-play possession.
Ernest Hausmann set the offense up with a 38-yard catch on the final scoring drive after yet another holding call. It was the second time in the game the Husker recruit made a big catch to put the offense back on schedule following a penalty. He caught a 29-yard pass on second-and-24 in the middle of the Discoverers second touchdown drive. Hausmann finished with 89 yards on five catches.
Blaser’s second touchdown with 8:32 left in the game essentially sealed it. Norfolk answered on an extended drive but used up all but the final 33 seconds. The junior running back had a running touchdown, receiving touchdown, interception, 62 yards rushing and 19 receiving.
"I might have had a lot of stats, but I give all my credit to my line and to Ernest Hausmann, Rylee Iburg, Brody Mickey and all the other guys making plays," Iburg said. "That gives me an opportunity to make those plays."
Iburg had 59 yards on the ground to go with his one score and two catches for 17 yards. Bloomquist had 34 yards and the one score. Mickey rushed for 22 yards minus a kneel down at the end and was 10 for 12 throwing with 139 yards and the one score.
"We didn't get too fancy today," Williams said. "We didn't take many shots, and when we did, we made a couple plays tonight. Last week we didn't make those plays."
Columbus had 328 yards to 157 for Norfolk. Just about half of the Panthers yards came on the final drive.
CHS evens its record at 1-1 and welcomes Lincoln North Star to Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium. Norfolk drops to 1-1 and hosts Lincoln East.
"We've got a lot more (wins) coming these next couple of weeks," Iburg said. "I feel good about this team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.