Hard-nosed Discoverers punish Panthers

NORFOLK – Columbus High football seniors meet at the start of each week to discuss a direction and a focus for the days ahead leading up to game time. When the Discoverer veterans met Monday, the word after a road loss at Omaha Central was “dominate.”

Mistakes and penalties held Columbus back at Central. Getting the season on track and picking up the first win meant dominating every rep in practice and setting the tone for Thursday.

Columbus then came out at Norfolk and led 21-0 at halftime behind three long scoring drives, an offense that ran twice as many plays and held a six-minute advantage in time of possession.

That turned into a 28-14 CHS win when the two sides traded scores in the second half then Norfolk found the end zone once more in the final minute.

Although it was only a 14-point difference in the final score, Columbus put a dominant stamp on the victory. Save for a blocked punt that turned into Norfolk’s first score, and the Panthers’ last drive, the Discoverers “dominated” throughout.

"It was a workmanlike effort, moving down the field slow, running the clock. It was satisfying," coach Craig Williams said. "I'm proud of the kids for bouncing back after last week."