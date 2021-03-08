Hausmann gives Huskers a verbal

Columbus High junior Ernest Hausmann and his family went through a meticulous process of creating a spreadsheet filled with questions about his future in athletics and academics. Although signing day is still nine months away, the Discoverer linebacker/receiver said Nebraska checked all the boxes. He was ready to commit.
He did so Friday evening with members of his family and several Husker coaches on a Zoom call.
"We went through each (question) in all the hours of Zoom calls and phone calls I had with all the schools ... With Nebraska, every box was checked with them," Hausmann said. "With the timing, I wanted to be respectful to the other schools so they could focus on their roster and getting it filled. I also wanted to show Nebraska that I'm all in and that I'm ready to build the class of 2022."
Questions Hausmann had for Nebraska and other potential landing spots such as Virginia, Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State, ranged from brief to those that required more depth and more than one conversation.
The main question he had was about the mission of the program and the school. Listening to different perspectives and approaches from coaching staffs were what he valued the most.
"With Nebraska, I felt like that aligned the most with what I wanted," Hausmann said. "That and the relationships I have with the coaches, it was a genuine relationship; they're almost like family to me. They're calling me, I'm calling them, we're always talking and checking in. It was an awesome feeling."
Head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud were among others on the call.
"It was really cool to see the coaches' reactions," he said. "It's something that I'll never forget."
Hausmann knew he made the right decision right away. He contacted Director of Player Personnel Sean Dillon about 6 p.m. to request a call with the coaches. Dillon had it set up for just an hour later.
"Two minutes later, I had a Zoom call set up for 7," Hausmann said. "It showed who they were. It was really awesome."
Hausmann's recruitment comes to a close despite never having made a trip to Lincoln or anywhere else for an official or unofficial visit. The NCAA put a recruiting dead period in place last spring at the onset of the pandemic and extended it through the end of May in a decision handed down last month.
The spreadsheet of questions Hausmann and his family came up with were a response to an inability to see campuses in person.
Regardless, in the long run Hausmann said it may have been a blessing in disguise. Coaches aren't always available or are only so for a short period of time during visits. Conducting recruiting through frequent conversations added a more personal element to the process, Hausmann said.
"You're able to develop a deeper relationship with the coach," he said. "Through this pandemic, coaches had to do a great job of building a relationship. It was kind of cool to see how each program approached the pandemic and how they had to do it differently."
Hausmann announced the commitment on his Twitter Sunday morning but gave it Friday evening. He becomes the first Husker commit in the 2022 class. Hausmann is a three-star prospect according to Rivals, ranks fifth in the state of Nebraska and 45th in the country among linebackers.
"I'm just really excited. I'm going at this 100 miles an hour now, and I'm really excited to get the 2022 class built," Hausmann said. "It's great to be a Husker."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.