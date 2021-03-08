Hausmann gives Huskers a verbal

Columbus High junior Ernest Hausmann and his family went through a meticulous process of creating a spreadsheet filled with questions about his future in athletics and academics. Although signing day is still nine months away, the Discoverer linebacker/receiver said Nebraska checked all the boxes. He was ready to commit.

He did so Friday evening with members of his family and several Husker coaches on a Zoom call.

"We went through each (question) in all the hours of Zoom calls and phone calls I had with all the schools ... With Nebraska, every box was checked with them," Hausmann said. "With the timing, I wanted to be respectful to the other schools so they could focus on their roster and getting it filled. I also wanted to show Nebraska that I'm all in and that I'm ready to build the class of 2022."

Questions Hausmann had for Nebraska and other potential landing spots such as Virginia, Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State, ranged from brief to those that required more depth and more than one conversation.

The main question he had was about the mission of the program and the school. Listening to different perspectives and approaches from coaching staffs were what he valued the most.