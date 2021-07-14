Head on a Swivel: CHS youngsters baptized by fire at Midland Camp

The Midland University coaching staff was on hand to facilitate nearly all of the action.

"It was pretty much introducing the speed of the game to the young guys coming into it," senior Ernest Hausmann said. "Sometimes, we had some other guys playing positions they're not accustomed to or used to playing. So, it was just about getting them reps and experience."

Hausmann said he knows what it's like to have several wakeup calls on the varsity field as a new guy. He started on defense as a sophomore and was third on the team with 41 tackles.

"I was impressed with a few guys stepping up and playing who haven't been there," he said. "Having been thrown into the mix when I was young, I was impressed with the guys stepping up. It takes a while to get used to the speed. Overall, I think it was a really good day for them."

Quarterback Brody Mickey was thrust into action a year ago as a junior when CJ Fleeman tore his ACL before halftime in the first game of the year. His introduction to the varsity level was a little bit more abrupt than Hausmann's.

Now he's on the other side of that as the player perhaps most exposed to newcomers. Columbus graduated 12 of 15 linemen from last season's Class A playoff team. Mickey said he saw a gradual incline from his blockers during Tuesday's camp.