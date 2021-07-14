Head on a Swivel: CHS youngsters baptized by fire at Midland Camp

If there were lightbulb moments it was the type of lightbulbs that exploded upon flashing for old-time photographs in the 19th century.
Columbus High football hosted its annual Midland Camp on Tuesday at the CHS campus. The Discoverers welcome back some solid veterans but also elevate several sophomores and backups to new varsity roles. That kind of dynamic made for an interesting mix of experience wearing maroon and white.
By the end of the day, the improvement was obvious. Although there's still a long ways to go, for a team almost entirely new up front on both sides of the ball, Tuesday was an opportunity seized.
"Early on, we were more like a deer in the headlights at times," coach Craig Williams said. "Then when we got to the end, we finished winning four of our possessions in the red zone in king of the hill. I think guys started figuring out the tempo and the speed and the pace of the game a little bit. We've still got to execute, but it's something we can build on moving forward."
King of the hill took up the last 30 minutes or so of the event. Teams are matched up at the 10-yard line and have three plays to either score or get a stop. The winner stays on the field, loser goes off. Columbus went three-and-out its first two times but then scored twice and came up with two defensive stops.
That was the most competitive part of the day that featured three separate sessions. The first was individual position workouts that lasted about an hour. Teams then went head-to-head for three 25-minute scrimmages. King of the hill took up the final third.
The Midland University coaching staff was on hand to facilitate nearly all of the action.
"It was pretty much introducing the speed of the game to the young guys coming into it," senior Ernest Hausmann said. "Sometimes, we had some other guys playing positions they're not accustomed to or used to playing. So, it was just about getting them reps and experience."
Hausmann said he knows what it's like to have several wakeup calls on the varsity field as a new guy. He started on defense as a sophomore and was third on the team with 41 tackles.
"I was impressed with a few guys stepping up and playing who haven't been there," he said. "Having been thrown into the mix when I was young, I was impressed with the guys stepping up. It takes a while to get used to the speed. Overall, I think it was a really good day for them."
Quarterback Brody Mickey was thrust into action a year ago as a junior when CJ Fleeman tore his ACL before halftime in the first game of the year. His introduction to the varsity level was a little bit more abrupt than Hausmann's.
Now he's on the other side of that as the player perhaps most exposed to newcomers. Columbus graduated 12 of 15 linemen from last season's Class A playoff team. Mickey said he saw a gradual incline from his blockers during Tuesday's camp.
"We were going to take it slow with them at first," Mickey said. "I think they executed well for their first time at their level. We had a Class A team show up. That's the teams we're going to be playing against, so I think they did pretty well."
That Class A team was Lincoln Southwest. Other schools in attendance included Fort Calhoun, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Saint Paul and Wahoo. Columbus ran scrimmages and participated in king of the hill against Southwest, Platteview and Wahoo.
"If you look at what happened today, I thought the defense held its own. They did a nice job in all our scrimmage sessions making teams fight for yards," Williams said. "If the defensive side could hold serve while we get the offense going a little bit that would be great. But it's a team game. We've got to help each other out both sides of the ball."
Mickey and Hausmann, though team leaders last year due to their status on the roster, now also have the added role of senior leadership. That made Tuesday a dry run, so to speak, in being the main guys teammates look up to when it matters most.
Prior seasons have prepared them for the role but conversations in the weight room or at team activities earlier in the year were no substitute for Tuesday when there was someone else across the line of scrimmage.
"You don't have anyone there [behind you] to look up at," Mickey said. "You've got to be the motivation for the young guys. It's definitely a little different than it has been in the past, but we just have to make the adjustment this year."
Williams doesn't put his team out there simply to compete. Of course, winning and playing well was part of Tuesday, too. Columbus held its own, realizes there are several steps to take, but maybe, most importantly, removed the jolt that often shakes first-timers.
"We're breaking in a lot of sophomores and new guys that haven't played varsity before, especially up front," Williams said. "Just the fact that they're going to get popped in the mouth a few times and learn how hard they have to get off the ball and how hard they have to play on every snap, that gives us something to compare to when we go into the season."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.