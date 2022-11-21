History makers: Clarkson/Leigh captures first state title

LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh didn't start Monday's NSAA Class D-1 State Football Championship game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln the way it wanted to. A fumble and a fumbled kickoff gave Neligh-Oakdale a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

However, on the back of senior Kyle Kasik and a stout defense, the Patriots outscored the Warriors 40-8 the rest of the way for the school's first state championship.

"It's crazy. As a senior, coming into this year with only going to the second round my freshman year, we didn't have experience in the playoffs really," Patriots senior Drew Beeson said. "It's just been fun. The whole ride has been fun. I love the guys that are around me and couldn't ask for a better way to end it, obviously."

Kasik scored all 48 points for Clarkson/Leigh, rushing the ball 45 times for 322 yards, six touchdowns and six two-point conversions. The senior tailback rushed for scores of 1, 5, 6, 20, 36 and 40 yards. Defensively, he recorded eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

Clarkson credited the offensive line of Jackson Koehn, Sam Pocasangre, Jordan Noonan, Korbin Lemburg and Mason Whitmore.

"The blockers made amazing holes," Kasik said. "Our style is smash-mouth football and we tried to execute that and we did."

Neligh-Oakdale senior quarterback Aiden Kuester was the headliner coming into Monday's game. Kuester is the state's all-time leader total offense, breaking the record held by Scott Frost. On the season, he entered with 2,846 passing yards, 2,031 rushing yards and 74 touchdowns.

On Monday, Kuester finished with 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Warriors quarterback completed 10 of 19 passes for 107 yards and two interceptions.

"Our guys did a good job up front, but I thought our guys on the backend did a really good job. They got some athletes and we were able to cover them," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Kuester had to hold on to the ball longer than he wanted to. We did a great job of stopping their screen game."

Neligh-Oakdale scored both touchdowns in the first quarter totaling 74 yards of total offense. The Warriors punted twice, threw two interceptions, and scored one touchdown in the final three quarters.

Clarkson/Leigh controlled the time of possession with 32:10 compared to 15:50 for the Warriors. In the third quarter, Clarkson/Leigh possessed the ball for 10:59.

Beeson led the Patriots with 12 tackles. Jackson Koehn and Korbin Lemburg recorded five and four tackles, respectively. Kasik and Trey Steffensmeier both intercepted passes in the second half.

"I think playing man defense was really huge because it left me to stay man on Kuester. He played a heck of a game. He's a heck of a player. Props to him," Beeson said. "With me sticking on him with everybody else in coverage, that was huge. Props to our coaches. It was them that came up with it and it worked great."

The Patriots fell behind 14-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run from Bryson Gadeken and a 7-yard run from Kuester.

On his wrist, Beeson wrote the initials KMF for "keep moving forward." He said it's a philosophy they've bought into all season.

"In sports, you're going to face adversity and we faced adversity obviously in that first quarter. We were struggling," he said. "We faced that adversity and kept moving forward. It's just awesome to turn the game around."

Kasik scored the first touchdown of the game for Clarkson/Leigh with 11:19 left in the second quarter on a 5-yard run. Five minutes later, Kasik ran 40 yards to the house on a 4th-and-1 to put the Patriots ahead 16-14.

After a Warriors turnover on downs, Kasik scored a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Patriots ahead 24-14 at halftime.

In the second half, Clarkson/Leigh scored touchdowns on its first three drives. Kasik capped a nine-play, 45-yard drive with a 6-yard score, increasing the lead to 32-14. Kasik intercepted Kuester to put the ball back in his hands on offense.

Clarkson/Leigh drove 66 yards on 12 plays taking 6:19 off the clock. Kasik scored on a 12-yard run to put the Patriots ahead 40-14. The senior put the icing on the cake with a 36-yard scamper into the end zone.

Beeson and Kasik said the unity of the team is what made this team special.

"A lot of times there's teams that don't go together very well or there's a couple outliers that don't mix in with the group, but every single one of us loves each other," Beeson said. "We're brothers. We always break on family clap clap and we really mean it. This year, you can see it. We played as a team and as a family."

Before this season, Clarkson/Leigh won just two playoff games since combining as a co-op school in 2012. This year, the Patriots won five game en route to the state title in Lincoln.

"It's great for our community. It's great for our program. We consider ourselves a football community," Clarkson said. "For us to get over that hump and get all the way to the top of the mountain is outstanding. These kids deserve it too. A great group of guys to work with. They're really awesome."