How the Shamrocks got their groove back

Scotus Central Catholic football and coach Tyler Linder were set on using an intense, focused week of practice to put away a tough 35-0 loss to rival Lakeview and get back on track for the postseason. Mother Nature had other ideas and sent Linder and his players inside for a few days.

With his players unable to work off the frustration, Linder couldn't quite get a read on what to expect out of his group. Then Fort Calhoun came out Friday night and took the opening drive 65 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. It was uncomfortably similar to just seven days earlier.

Unwilling to let it go this time, Linder brought the team together and told the Shamrocks they had to answer immediately.

"They ran through us like a hot knife through butter and you start having flashbacks to a week ago," Linder said. "I played that scenario out 100 times since then, and I told myself if I could do that over again, the world would have stopped, I would have challenged our guys right then and there and got them to respond."

Scotus responded, fell behind again but scored three times after halftime while putting up a shutout in the final two quarters.

Trenton Cielocha threw three touchdown passes, Garrett Oakley caught two and Scotus earned a 35-16 first-round playoff win Friday at Pawnee Park. SCC will go on the road next week to play Battle Creek in a rematch from Week 4.

"It was history repeating itself," Linder said. "I pulled the guys over, challenged them and said 'you have to answer here,' and we did. We went down and scored the very next possession and it was a ballgame."

The lead changed hands four times before the Shamrocks took it for good on Devon Borchers' 3-yard touchdown run to cap the first possession of the second half.

Oakley caught touchdown passes on the next two drives while the defense stopped four Fort Calhoun second-half possessions with two interceptions, a turnover on downs and the clock expiring at the end of the game.

Oakley finished with five catches for 66 yards and two scores, Cielocha was 10 of 11 throwing for 151 yards and the three scores. His only miss was on an interception in the first half. Borchers carried it 27 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

"They won the coin toss and took the ball right away. We knew they wanted to make a statement, and they did," Oakley said. "But we're a group of hard fighting guys and we bounced back."

Fort Calhoun drove 65 yards for the opening score on a 2-yard run from Clint Dierks before the game was four minutes old. Scotus answered with 3:40 left in the opening quarter when Cielocha hit Jack Faust on an 11-yard touchdown throw in the back of the end zone. Scotus covered 62 yards on the drive and converted a fourth-and-2.

The visitors went back ahead midway through the second on a fourth-and-2 from the Scotus 42 when Zane Schwarz caught a halfback pass. He broke two tackles and covered the final 35 yards with his legs. A bad snap on the PAT made it 13-7 with 6:12 remaining until halftime.

Scotus answered right away again eight plays later when Borchers busted free up the middle for a 45-yard run and a 14-13 lead. It seemed like it might stay that way for the break until the Pioneer return team ran back the ensuing kick to the Shamrock 21. A stop on third-and-goal from the 3 with time winding down forced a Fort Calhoun kick. It was good from 20 and gave the Pioneers the 16-14 lead halfway through.

A six-play Scotus drive to start the second half provided yet another answer when Borchers went in from 2 yards out. He set up the touchdown with a 25-yard run earlier in the drive.

It was becoming a see-saw battle when Fort Calhoun drove down to the Scotus 8 on the next drive. But the Pioneers chose to try a fourth-and-6 and were stopped in the backfield. Scotus then put the game away with a 91-yard drive capped by Oakley's 6-yard touchdown catch.

He picked off a pass on the next drive then added an insurance touchdown with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard catch and run for the final points.

"We came out slow. We were probably just nervous because it's the playoffs," Cielocha said. "We found a way to answer in the second half. We were down and we knew we had to make something happen."

Cielocha's first two touchdown passes were fit into tight windows on the back line of both end zones. Faust had a step on his man for the first but there were linebackers lurking underneath. Oakley had a defender a yard away on each shoulder and another closing when he caught his first score. His second was grabbed at the 15 where he broke a tackle and dove in for 6.

"My first touchdown in the corner of the end zone, (Cielocha) threw it just perfect where only I could catch it," Oakley said. "The second one was a crossing route, he hit me in stride, I knocked the defender off and found a way."

Scotus trailed 14-7 at Battle Creek on Sept. 17 but scored the next three touchdowns and hung on for a 28-21 win. Battle Creek went out to Chadron on Friday and beat the Cardinals 28-20.

"They're a very good football team. They're a scary football team. That was as good of a game as we've played, at least a half, that we've played all year long the way we played in the second half," Linder said. "They challenged us right away in the first half, scoring and being physical. We found ways to rise up in critical moments."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

