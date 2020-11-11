Huskers offer CHS junior Ernest Hausmann

Though he now has one Division-I offer to his name, Hausmann was a relative unknown to the college football world before Monday. He isn't rated by any recruiting services. Hausmann becomes the fifth in-state offer made known by Nebraska.

"I think he's just made the decision that if he's going to have this opportunity, he's going to do it the right way," Williams said. "He's committed to it. I think that's the biggest thing.

"On the field, he's obviously tall enough and big enough. He plays hard all the time. You don't ever have to worry him on the backside not going hard. He never gives up on a play, and you can always count on him."

Hausmann said he's going to let the process play out and open up his recruiting before making a decision. Should he choose to go with NU, he'd be the first Columbus High player on the Husker roster since Cameron Jakub in 2014. The most recent Discoverer on a Nebraska scholarship was Tim Carpenter who played for the Big Red from 1993-1997.

In terms of a timeframe, Hausmann said he hasn't thought much about when he'd like to make a decision.

Hausmann said Nebraska sees him as an inside linebacker, the position Ruud coaches. Ruud told Hausmann he expects Hausmann to keep growing and see his body fill out even more.