If at first you don't succeed...CHS scores crucial touchdown before halftime on repeat play

It was, at least by the looks of it, the exact same play for the second straight play in a row. Afterwards, coach Craig Williams admitted the obvious.

Columbus trailed Lincoln Pius X 16-13 late in the first half Friday at Pawnee Park and faced a fourth-and-22 with a minute to go before halftime. Out of range for a field goal, the Discoverers were simply looking to try for an unlikely touchdown or have the pass fall harmlessly out of bounds.

The latter happened on third-and-22 when junior Ernest Hausmann had it knocked away at the goal line. On the second try, Hausmann came down with Brody Mickey's heave to the back pylon and secured a touchdown that gave Columbus the lead the rest of the way.

That gave the Discoverers a 20-16 advantage with 53 seconds left in the first half. They scored twice more in the fourth quarter and improved to 5-2 in a 34-24 victory.

Mickey finished 11 for 18 throwing with one score and found the end zone twice with his legs on a pair of 8-yard touchdown runs. Garrett Esch added a 57-yard touchdown run and, outside of three big plays, one a meaningless score late in the fourth quarter, the Discoverer D held the Thunderbolts in check.