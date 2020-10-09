If at first you don't succeed...CHS scores crucial touchdown before halftime on repeat play

It was, at least by the looks of it, the exact same play for the second straight play in a row. Afterwards, coach Craig Williams admitted the obvious.
Columbus trailed Lincoln Pius X 16-13 late in the first half Friday at Pawnee Park and faced a fourth-and-22 with a minute to go before halftime. Out of range for a field goal, the Discoverers were simply looking to try for an unlikely touchdown or have the pass fall harmlessly out of bounds.
The latter happened on third-and-22 when junior Ernest Hausmann had it knocked away at the goal line. On the second try, Hausmann came down with Brody Mickey's heave to the back pylon and secured a touchdown that gave Columbus the lead the rest of the way.
That gave the Discoverers a 20-16 advantage with 53 seconds left in the first half. They scored twice more in the fourth quarter and improved to 5-2 in a 34-24 victory.
Mickey finished 11 for 18 throwing with one score and found the end zone twice with his legs on a pair of 8-yard touchdown runs. Garrett Esch added a 57-yard touchdown run and, outside of three big plays, one a meaningless score late in the fourth quarter, the Discoverer D held the Thunderbolts in check.
"To have to sit there for 15 minutes and stew over how things are going, you want to have that momentum at halftime," Williams said about Hausmann's catch. "That was big for our kids just to answer each time."
Columbus answered when Pius made it 9-6 then 16-13. All of the 36 first-half points were scored in the second quarter after what initially looked to be unfolding as a defensive struggle - the first five drives produced five punts.
Columbus finally generated the first points following a bad pitch from Pius quarterback Colby Chapelle to running back Will Barrett on the Bolts’ own 8-yard line. The Discoverers capitalized two plays later on Mickey’s first 8-yard touchdown run. A designed pass play, Mickey went to the far hash on the east sideline looking for a receiver but found no one open and reversed field back to the left and scooted in near the corner of the goal line.
A defensive struggle then became an offensive showcase.
Pius needed just three plays to respond when Barrett took a handoff around the left side and tied it 6-6 on a 70-yard run - both sides missed extra points. A deflection and interception by Sammy Manzitto turned into three Pius points when the ensuing drive stalled at the Columbus 4. Garrett Esch gave the Discoverers the lead back two plays later on a 57-yard touchdown run around the right side.
Behind 13-9, Pius answered back on Drew Easley’s reception up the west sideline for his fourth touchdown catch of the season.
Esch returned the kickoff to the Pius 40, and Columbus was back in the end zone five plays later. CHS overcame a false start and holding call with the Mickey-to-Hausmann fourth-down connection.
“I didn’t see much of it. I got hit while I threw, so I chucked it up and saw Ernest celebrating in the end zone,” Mickey said. “I’m glad he could make a play on the ball; he’s a playmaker.”
Up 20-16, Columbus increased its lead on a 69-yard, eight-play drive capped by Mickey’s second 8-yard touchdown run of the night with 5:18 left in the game. The Discoverers then picked off passes on the next two dives, the second of which Caleb Van Dyke returned for a score.
Pius closed the scoring on a Brendon Post 46-yard touchdown pass from Chapelle with four seconds showing on the scoreboard. Those two hooked up again for the two-point conversion.
For the first time since Week 1, Columbus was locked in a mostly even battle start to finish. The Discoverers have either been comfortably ahead or constantly chasing in the six ballgames since the opening win over Scottsbluff.
"I think it's great for the kids to have to go through that," Williams said. "With playoffs coming up in two weeks, that's what playoff football is all about - plays going against you and finding ways to overcome and make adjustments. Moving forward, we know we can still make plays on both sides of the ball even when some things haven't gone our way."
