In for the long haul: Greg Hansen takes over Schuyler football

The Schuyler football program posted a 9-2 record in 2008 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class B state playoffs.
Since then, the Warriors have posted 13 wins in 12 seasons. During that span, Schuyler had six winless seasons and four one-win seasons.
The lack of success has led to numerous coaching changes and instability within the program.
Greg Hansen hopes to put the program on a new path. Hansen is entering his 29th year teaching and coaching. He's been all over the state coaching at Superior, Stanton, Centura and, most recently, South Sioux City.
After taking some time off, the Schuyler opening came available and it caught his attention. He got the job following an interview and now he's tasked to start the rebuild.
With family in Grand Island, Lincoln and Norfolk, the location was another reason why he jumped back into the business.
"There's just an opportunity to come over to Schuyler and see if we can rebuild something and build the program up and get to where people want it to be," Hansen said.
"I know there's been some turnover at Schuyler for head coaching jobs. I'm getting towards the end of my career and looking for a place to land and put some roots in. Schuyler seemed like a really good situation to see if we can get things turned a little bit."
After Hansen assumed the head coaching role, the Warriors participated in a passing league at Lakeview and held their own team camp.
The first order of business for Hansen was implementing a strength and conditioning program. He uses an accountability-based system where his players can set benchmarks and define goals.
In terms of what the team has or doesn't have on the field, Hansen said it's a little early to make that determination. However, he sees a good mix of young and experienced players.
"There's a good mix of upperclassman that have some playing experience and then there's some really good, younger kids that will be able to fill some of these holes, helping the overall goals of the team," Hansen said.
Another objective for Hansen is to attract Schuyler youth and keep the youngsters engaged with football. After hosting a middle school camp with good attendance, he wants to see that maintain and grow in order to set the stage for varsity success.
"We want all of our schemes and terminology being used from the youth all the way up to the high school so when the kids move from middle school to high school, they already know what's going on," Hansen said. "Then we just work on mastery of skills instead of introduction of skills."
The Warriors scored 8.9 points per game last season and scored in double-figures in two of their nine contests. Hansen aims to implement a run-first offense with the ability to throw the ball periodically.
"If you look at all the teams that are in the state championship games, most of the time they're run-based teams, run powers and things like that. They run the ball to set up the pass, not pass to set up the run," he said. "When you get into bad weather late in the football season, when you throw the ball, it makes it harder to move the ball. If you have a good running game that helps."
On the defensive side of the ball, Hansen hired former West Point-Beemer head coach Troy Schlueter as his defensive coordinator. In five seasons at the helm, West Point's defense allowed 26 points per game. Last season, Schuyler allowed 39.6.
"It's really nice to just have a guy you can hand the defense over to and you know he's going to do a good job," Hansen said.
Hansen isn't going to put an expectation on the win-loss record. His expectation for the team in his first year is to be better at the end of the season compared to day one when he took over. Hansen said he's committed to the long haul and is looking to establish a foundation that can be carried on for future coaches.
"I've been teaching for 29 years. I can retire in five, but I'm hoping things are going well in Schuyler and I would like to another 10 and really get the thing going," he said. "In 10 years when I'm ready to retire, or if I'm ready to retire, who knows, one of the assistant coaches can just step right in and keep the thing going."
