In for the long haul: Greg Hansen takes over Schuyler football

"If you look at all the teams that are in the state championship games, most of the time they're run-based teams, run powers and things like that. They run the ball to set up the pass, not pass to set up the run," he said. "When you get into bad weather late in the football season, when you throw the ball, it makes it harder to move the ball. If you have a good running game that helps."

On the defensive side of the ball, Hansen hired former West Point-Beemer head coach Troy Schlueter as his defensive coordinator. In five seasons at the helm, West Point's defense allowed 26 points per game. Last season, Schuyler allowed 39.6.

"It's really nice to just have a guy you can hand the defense over to and you know he's going to do a good job," Hansen said.

Hansen isn't going to put an expectation on the win-loss record. His expectation for the team in his first year is to be better at the end of the season compared to day one when he took over. Hansen said he's committed to the long haul and is looking to establish a foundation that can be carried on for future coaches.

"I've been teaching for 29 years. I can retire in five, but I'm hoping things are going well in Schuyler and I would like to another 10 and really get the thing going," he said. "In 10 years when I'm ready to retire, or if I'm ready to retire, who knows, one of the assistant coaches can just step right in and keep the thing going."

Sam Ficarro is a sports writer for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

