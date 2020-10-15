Into the Thunderbird nest

The 2019 Bellevue West team may go down as one of the best in the history of Nebraska high school football.
The Thunderbirds won by an average of over 45 points per game and shut out seven opponents in a 13-game schedule. Senior quarterback Nate Glantz completed 70% of his passes and threw for over 2,900 yards and running back Jevyon Ducker rushed for 2,100 yards on 215 carries.
Bellevue West, simply put, was a juggernaut. Only Millard West in the state semifinals was able to give the state champs anything resembling a competitive game.
This year's team hasn't earned quite the same attention. Some of that has to do with year two in an unbeaten run. The second time around for anything doesn't seem to spark the same level of interest. Also, the Thunderbird schedule includes four Omaha Public Schools that forfeited seasons for COVID-19 precautions. Subsequently, Bellevue West has had three bye weeks including Week 1 on Aug. 28.
But, for whatever reason, the Thunderbirds have somewhat hovered around anonymity, Columbus High coach Craig Williams said Bellevue West is every bit as good as a year ago, and likely better.
He and the Discoverers travel to Bellevue on Thursday night for the regular season finale.
"I honestly think this Bellevue West team is better than last year's team that went undefeated," Williams said. "...This team is just, you're looking at four D-I caliber receivers, a back that has size and offensive and defensive lines that don't have a weakness.
"We've played some good teams, Westside, Millard South the last couple of years, some tremendous teams, and (Bellevue West) just looks solid across the board. And not just solid, they look elite across the board."
Bellevue West has three players with 10 or more receptions. Tops among those is Iowa commit Keagan Johnson with 24 catches for 534 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back LJ Richardson has 721 yards on 72 carries and nine scores. Quarterback Luke Johannsen is completing 70% of his passes for 1,052 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. For players have five or more tackles for loss, Bellevue West has sacked the quarterback nine times and forced 11 turnovers.
It's an embarrassment of riches.
So, where's a coaching staff to start? How does one even begin to prepare for a roster that's bigger, faster and stronger at almost every position? Pick your poison? Try to take away the run game or pass game?
"Finding a weakness is a little tougher when you're facing Bellevue West. But our coaches have put together a game plan that gives us a chance to be successful in certain plays and certain areas," Williams said. "But, yes, we have approached the week as, 'Hey, listen, let's work hard, continue to get better, come together as a team and go play extremely hard on every play. Let's see where the chips fall once that happens.'"
Available records that stretch back to 2004 only lists one matchup between Columbus and Bellevue West since then. CHS won a 2010 matchup 21-14. The Thunderbirds were in the midst of four straight losing seasons at the time.
Coach Michael Huffman then arrived on campus and has led the program to the playoffs each year and won two state titles - the only two in school history. In a system he's referred to as "basketball on grass," his team's speed and athleticism put pressure on the defense every snap. In the rare occasions the Thunderbirds face a fourth down, Huffman usually goes for it.
Bellevue West has become, by all measure, a cultural icon in high school sports.
"They're very well-coached. They're coaching staff does a great job. But their athleticism is first-class in the state. Not only that but you add in that they're bigger than you and, chances are, they're going to be the biggest team on the field night in and night out," Williams said. "It just presents a challenge across the board. Part of that is getting yourself to get over that aura. You've got to get past that and play hard on every play."
Columbus doesn't have, perhaps, any advantages in its scheme or its personnel to exploit. But the Discoverers are accustomed to being big underdogs. They faced a district the previous two years that included four top-10 teams.
That experience will serve Columbus well on Thursday. Williams said regardless of what takes place, his group won't be intimidated. For any potential unlikely upset, that's the first step.
"The first thing we said Monday morning when we met with the kids was, 'We've been here before,'" Williams said. "...Our kids have been down that road; they've been in those battles before. It's a tall task but not one our kids are going to back down from. They're going to embrace it and play hard."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
