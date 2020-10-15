Into the Thunderbird nest

Available records that stretch back to 2004 only lists one matchup between Columbus and Bellevue West since then. CHS won a 2010 matchup 21-14. The Thunderbirds were in the midst of four straight losing seasons at the time.

Coach Michael Huffman then arrived on campus and has led the program to the playoffs each year and won two state titles - the only two in school history. In a system he's referred to as "basketball on grass," his team's speed and athleticism put pressure on the defense every snap. In the rare occasions the Thunderbirds face a fourth down, Huffman usually goes for it.

Bellevue West has become, by all measure, a cultural icon in high school sports.

"They're very well-coached. They're coaching staff does a great job. But their athleticism is first-class in the state. Not only that but you add in that they're bigger than you and, chances are, they're going to be the biggest team on the field night in and night out," Williams said. "It just presents a challenge across the board. Part of that is getting yourself to get over that aura. You've got to get past that and play hard on every play."