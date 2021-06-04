It's getting personal

KEARNEY - As all-star games go, this one feels like much more than a glorified exhibition.
All week long, the relationship between the two teams preparing for the Nebraska Shrine Bowl has been a little frosty. Both sides wrapped up their final practices Friday then came together for a banquet in the evening.
They will participate in a parade Saturday morning then suit up late in the afternoon for the 63rd edition of Nebraska's premier high school all-star event.
Once the coin toss is complete and the teams are on the field for the kickoff, the tensions that have been simmering all week will come to a full boil.
"I want to win really bad," Lakeview fullback Austen Smith said. "We’ve just kept our mouths quiet. At the go kart track we let it out a little bit. I feel like the rise has definitely been building. It’s going to be a good game."
The go kart track was part of the nightly team activity schedule for the group on Thursday night. Both sides were at Big Apple Fun Center in Kearney where they could bowl, play laser tag, shoot pool, and, on this night, challenge each other on a grand prix-style mini course.
South Team coach Mark McLaughlin had the clear lead on the field for the first half of what was about a dozen laps. North Team coach Kurt Frenzen was chasing with all his might, but several members of his staff had caused their own pileup at the first turn of the first lap and left him flying mostly solo.
In the long run, it turned out to be fortuitous break. Those North team coaches that had fallen back provided lap traffic for McLaughlin to navigate through. Frenzen's Lakeview assistant, Jeff Bargen, provided the biggest assist when he slowed down and blocked McLaughlin's path. Frenzen swooped by for the pass and finished the final laps in the lead.
That elicited quite the roar from the North squad. The two teams, which had formed a ring around the course, came face to face in the moments afterward, playfully shouting "Northside" or "Southside" back at one another. It was all in good fun, but there was also an intensity floating through the air.
Fans will have the chance to see that intensity play out Saturday at 6 p.m. at Cope Stadium and on NET.
"We had a dinner where one side of the table was the South Team and we were on the other side," Columbus High's Trey Kobza said. "We were eating right across. We had some conversations but not much."
It's remained that way since the first time the two sides were together. They rarely interact at other meals and for whatever other scheduled events bring them together.
"We’re over here, they’re over there; it’s kind of like a rivalry," Smith said.
Smith and Kobza have considered the week an eye-opening experience. They both knew they were in for a challenge against the state's best, but the desire to win by both sides mixed with big, fast, strong alpha personalities has made the week as much work as it has been fun.
"It’s been a lot of practice; a lot of eating food; a lot of sleeping," Kobza said. "I didn’t think it would be anything like this."
North Team players were sequestered to their rooms for 90 minutes after lunch on Friday, forced by the coaches to take a nap and begin resting up for Saturday.
"The first two days were pretty long, but by day three we were used to it," Smith said. "It’s been fun. It’s been work."
Kobza won't need any extra motivation on Saturday. After his grandpa, Ray Whitmore, died last week at the age of 71, Kobza came to Kearney with a heavy heart. Friday was just a week since the family said goodbye at the memorial service in Shelby.
Living so close to Columbus, Ray attended many of Trey's events over the years. He can remember back to being a kid on his grandpa's Gator utility vehicle and getting it stuck in a hole. Kobza saw a frozen patch and, assuming it was just a few inches of ice, drove over it and quickly discovered the hole was three or four feet deep. They always laughed about that day when grandpa came home to the scene and mounted the tractor to go and save Trey's embarrassing predicament.
"My mom told me, when he was still here, he really wanted to watch this (Shrine Bowl)," Kobza said. "It’s been a lot of emotions, but he’s definitely been looking down on me this week."
