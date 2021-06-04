It's getting personal

In the long run, it turned out to be fortuitous break. Those North team coaches that had fallen back provided lap traffic for McLaughlin to navigate through. Frenzen's Lakeview assistant, Jeff Bargen, provided the biggest assist when he slowed down and blocked McLaughlin's path. Frenzen swooped by for the pass and finished the final laps in the lead.

That elicited quite the roar from the North squad. The two teams, which had formed a ring around the course, came face to face in the moments afterward, playfully shouting "Northside" or "Southside" back at one another. It was all in good fun, but there was also an intensity floating through the air.

Fans will have the chance to see that intensity play out Saturday at 6 p.m. at Cope Stadium and on NET.

"We had a dinner where one side of the table was the South Team and we were on the other side," Columbus High's Trey Kobza said. "We were eating right across. We had some conversations but not much."

It's remained that way since the first time the two sides were together. They rarely interact at other meals and for whatever other scheduled events bring them together.

"We’re over here, they’re over there; it’s kind of like a rivalry," Smith said.