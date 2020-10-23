It's how you finish: Lakeview 28, Scotus 20

The vision Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen had of his team before the season finally came together Friday night at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.
Finally, the offensive line, a three-headed rushing attack and a playmaking defense came together all at once in a 28-20 rivalry win over Scotus Central Catholic.
The offensive line generated 376 yards on the ground - 314 of that came from the trio of Austen Smith, Adam Van Cleave and Cooper Tessendorf - and the defense forced two turnovers and allowed just 10 first downs.
Lakeview never trailed after marching 71 yards on the first drive of the game to go up 7-0. Scotus was either tied or within one possession all night but also missed two extra points and gave up a two-play touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter after pulling to within 21-20.
One final stop at the Viking 34 gave them the ball back for good. Lakeview wasted the final 5:05 of the game and celebrated a win at Pawnee Park for the first time in eight years.
"I tell you what, we had some definite low points in the season, but our kids kept grinding, our coaches kept grinding and you saw tonight the total culmination of a year's worth of effort and work," Frenzen said. "Here we are, last game. It could have went a lot of different directions this year. To finish strong like this, that's a testament to our kids."
Smith, Tessendorf and Van Cleave had only been together two other times this season - the opening win over Boys Town and last week in the blowout over Schuyler. The offensive line has only recently found its current makeup - settling on one final shuffle in Week 6. The combination of those three skill players with a confident and suddenly effective group of blockers consistently pushed Scotus around for 5 and 6 yard gains. Lakeview ran the ball 57 times, averaged 6.6 yards per carry and held possession for more than 30 minutes.
The opening drive was a preview of things to come. Lakeview used 10 plays and almost half the quarter to make it 7-0 on quarterback Kolby Blaser's draw from the 2 yard line. Scotus made it 7-6 7:56 before halftime after a failed Lakeview quick kick at its own 21 resulted in a blocked punt. Shamrock QB Evan Bock scored on his own sneak five plays later but the kick missed wide right.
It appeared to be a 7-6 halftime separation until Scotus' final drive of the first half included two false starts and two bad snaps that had the 'Rocks punting from just in front of their end zone. Van Cleave caught a 30-yard pass up the east sideline with :25 seconds on the clock and set up a 13-yard touchdown catch by Mason Viergutz for a 14-6 Lakeview lead at the break.
Scotus tied it up with 3:50 left in the third when Josh Faust took a handoff and threw it up the sideline to Bock for a 69-yard score. Bock then found Garrett Oakley for the two-point conversion.
Lakeview responded with another extended possession - this one over seven minutes, 65 yards and 15 plays capped by Austen Smith's 6-yard run. The Vikings converted two fourth downs on the drive.
Trailing 21-14 with 6:58 left in the game, Scotus needed just five plays and 1:25 to find the end zone thanks to a Chance Bailey 49-yard reception and horse collar tackle at the end of the play. Bock rushed three times from the 7 and scored his second touchdown. But again the kick missed, this time wide left.
A failed onside set Lakeview up at its 48. Van Cleave sprinted 40 yards down to the Scotus 12 on the next play, and Smith took it in from there for the final points with 6:37 remaining.
Scotus gained one first down on the next drive but handed it over on downs following a loss, two incomplete passes and a Bock scramble that came up short of the sticks. Lakeview produced three more first downs and 58 more yards while running out the clock.
"We didn't play our brand of football tonight, and all the credit for that goes to Lakeview," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "They played lights out offensively and defensively. That's what you get from a well-coached team."
"A well-coached team finds ways to motivate their teams and finds ways to take away some of your key plays, and that's what they did to us tonight."
Specifically, Lakeview took away Scotus junior running back Devon Borchers. In the Shamrocks' three game-win streak prior to Friday, Borchers had scored nearly 10 touchdowns and was an effective weapon in the pass game and the run game. He amassed 83 yards on 11 carries Friday night but 45 of those came on one play.
On the other sideline, the Vikings saw Smith and Van Cleave run for 116 yards apiece and Tessendorf rack up 82.
"This is amazing, especially for the last game of my life. I get to beat my hometown rival at their house. It just feels amazing," Smith said. "Our team played great, we had good blocks up front and everyone was just flying around and having a good time."
Scotus had won four of the past six meetings between the two programs.
"Our kids have been building for this game for a long time. I know they wanted it real bad," Frenzen said. "I love having this game at the end of the season because regardless what goes on during the season, when this is at the end, your kids always have something to work for. I just wish we could get it at the end of the season every year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
