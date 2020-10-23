It's how you finish: Lakeview 28, Scotus 20

Specifically, Lakeview took away Scotus junior running back Devon Borchers. In the Shamrocks' three game-win streak prior to Friday, Borchers had scored nearly 10 touchdowns and was an effective weapon in the pass game and the run game. He amassed 83 yards on 11 carries Friday night but 45 of those came on one play.

On the other sideline, the Vikings saw Smith and Van Cleave run for 116 yards apiece and Tessendorf rack up 82.

"This is amazing, especially for the last game of my life. I get to beat my hometown rival at their house. It just feels amazing," Smith said. "Our team played great, we had good blocks up front and everyone was just flying around and having a good time."

Scotus had won four of the past six meetings between the two programs.

"Our kids have been building for this game for a long time. I know they wanted it real bad," Frenzen said. "I love having this game at the end of the season because regardless what goes on during the season, when this is at the end, your kids always have something to work for. I just wish we could get it at the end of the season every year."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

