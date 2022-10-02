Jack Faust sparks Shamrocks in comeback win over DC West

Scotus Central Catholic struggled offensively for two-and-a-half quarters Friday night against Douglas County West at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium. The Shamrocks were facing another punt past the halfway mark of the third quarter at its own 42-yard line.

That's when the seventh-ranked Shamrocks reached into their bag of tricks. Jack Faust received the snap on the fake punt and ran through the middle of the field and gained 32 yards to put Scotus inside the DC West 30-yard line.

Henry Ramaekers scored the go-ahead touchdown five plays later to put Scotus ahead 7-6 with 2:13 remaining in the third quarter.

After a Falcons punt, Ramaekers capped a second straight touchdown drive to put Scotus ahead 14-6 with 6:37 remaining in regulation.

Douglas County West drove the ball to the Shamrocks 23-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining. Falcons quarterback Jonas Meairs-Richman threw the ball to wide receiver Caleb Trost in the end zone when Faust cut the pass off for the game-clinching interception.

"It was a real gritty performance. It was anybody's game. Nobody knew what the other one was really capable of and we matched up incredibly well on Friday night," Scotus head coach Tyler Linder said. "They came to town meaning business and took it to us in that first half. Credit to our guys and their resiliency. They were able to find a way and were tough together in the second half and did everything we needed to do to win a homecoming victory."

Linder said he told the team at halftime they needed to be more physical at the point of attack and finish blocks.

"It wasn't a scheme thing. It wasn't really a structure thing. It was just an effort thing and finishing our blocks," Linder said. "Ten guys would be doing everything right in the first half, but it took just one guy to pull up a little bit early, to take a little bit of a break and it cost us some big moments in the first half. We wanted to make sure that didn't bite us in the second half."

Faust was productive in all three phases. Along with the 42-yard run on the fake punt and the game-clinching interception, the senior carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards, caught one pass for 43 yards and led the team with nine tackles and one tackle for loss.

"Jack (Faust) just played extremely well in all three phases. (The fake punt) was the spark we needed in the second half. He was able to sneak it up the middle and convert a 4th-and-5, 4th-and-6 and get us in red zone territory," Linder said. "Defensively, extremely valuable. He leads or is second on the team in tackles so far this season. Just kind of the lead by example type that we need in those really big moments."

Scotus outgained the Falcons 237-161. Ramaekers led all rushers with 24 carries, 88 yards and two touchdowns. Ramaekers outgained the Falcons on the ground by himself as DC West finished with 74 rushing yards on 28 attempts.

Linder credited the Falcons front five for making it tough to gain every yard Friday night.

"It was tough sledding. Really hard to move the football, but our running backs, especially Jack Faust and Henry Ramaekers combined for about 40 touches. They were just gutsy performances from those two guys," he said. "They kind of pulled the linemen aside at halftime and said they will run as hard and as physical as they can if the linemen reciprocate that with their blocking. We did have to fight, scratch and claw for every yard, but we were able to find a way."

Douglas Country West's only score came with 1:22 remaining in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Meairs-Richman to running back Clyde Stenglein. For the game, DC West gained seven first downs, punted the ball five times and turned it over twice.

"I'm just really proud of the way our guys play bend-but-don't-break defense. If you asked me immediately after the game, I don't know if I could have told you we played extremely well until we saw the stats," Linder said. "We held them to 74 yards rushing and under 175 yards of total offense. Our defense really showed up."

It was a pivotal district win for the Shamrocks as both teams entered with a 4-1 and 1-0 district record.

"It's huge. Anytime you play a district opponent and you're in the hunt for a district title, they're all important. I think the district is still wide open," Linder said. "Right now Lakeview and Scotus are kind of in control of it based on records, but it's anybody's ballgame. There's still a lot of season left and got a lot of work to do."

Scotus improved to 5-1 and 2-0 in district play. The Shamrocks will face a similar playing style in Wahoo on Friday. The Warriors are 3-3 and 1-1 in district play. They bounced back from their loss at Lakeview with a 61-7 win at Arlington Friday.

"They run a very similar offense," Linder said. "We're all kind of near-images of each other, so being able to see those power run schemes and some dynamic athletes definitely helps prepare us for the Wahoo Warriors."