NORFOLK - Humphrey Saint Francis senior Jaden Kosch donned the Flyers logo on his helmet for the final time at Saturday's Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.

Kosch competed on the White Team, playing tight end and wide receiver on offense and as a blocker on special teams. He finished the game with one catch for 6 yards as the Red Team defeated White 42-14 for Red's first win in six years.

"It was a fun week getting to be with friends that I know already and then meeting new people and just competing with them all week and then coming out here and competing as hard as we can," Kosch said. "Didn't go out as we wanted, but we had fun so it was a good week."

White scored on its opening drive on a 19-yard touchdown run from Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Aiden Kuester. Red answered with four unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead into the locker room.

On White's first drive of the second half, Kuester completed a quick pass to Kosch at the 10-minute mark for a 6-yard gain. That drive ended with a turnover on downs.

Kuester connected with Battle Creek wide receiver Will Hamer for a 5-yard touchdown with 9:02 left in regulation to halt a 35-0 Red run.

White and Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting threw his second touchdown of the game to Hartington Cedar Catholic's Jaxson Bernecker for a 21-yard score with 4:39 left for the final score of the afternoon.

Saturday marked Kosch's first 11-man football game.

"It's a lot different. Extra three guys on the field," Kosch said. "Between blocking assignments and running routes ... just everything is a lot different. A lot bigger guys out here too with the 11-man guys."

Kosch stepped into a leadership role as one of just five seniors on the squad this season. He finished as the Flyers' top receiver with 21 receptions for 374 yards and eight touchdowns.

Despite the team's youth, St. Francis went 5-3 this season against one of the tougher schedules in Class D-2. They defeated Falls City Sacred Heart 64-12 in the first round of the playoffs with Kosch scoring four touchdowns before falling to eventual state champion Hitchcock County in the second round.

"It was a great season. Coming in most people had no idea, but we all knew," Kosch said. "We had people step up and it all showed in the weight room and the summer before, all that work and then we had a pretty good season. I'm sure they'll carry it on into the next season and continue to get better."

Along with his football success, Kosch starred on the Flyers boys basketball team and he capped his career in May with his second state medal at the NSAA Class D Boys Golf State Championship placing sixth.

"It was great. I learned a lot both in school and in sports," Kosch said. "I'll be a better person and carrying that on to my future and everything that I'll do."