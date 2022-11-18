Jaguars chase second straight state title vs. Hitchcock County

Howells-Dodge football returns to Lincoln Monday to try to capture its second straight state title.

The Jaguars won their first football state title as a consolidated school last year when it defeated Cross County in matchup of two undefeated teams and the top two seeds.

On Monday, Howells-Dodge faces Hitchcock County in the NSAA Class D-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. It will look to become the first eight-man team since Elgin Public/Pope John in 2011-12 to win two straight state titles.

“It’s (preparation) been going very good. Kids got a good spirit going and they’re very excited,” Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. “You’re playing for the state championship, so you’re probably having good preparations.”

Howells-Dodge rides a 25-game winning streak into Lincoln on Monday. This season, excluding its win over Walthill by forfeit, the Jaguars have outscored every opponent by at least 28 points. Their average margin of victory is 43.6 points.

“The kids have really done a great job of buying into how we do things. A lot of them have been around ... a lot of our seniors, this is their third year and in some cases fourth year, they’ve started for us,” Speirs said. “They kind of understand the routine and they understand the kind of team we are and program we have. They just do a great job of just filling roles and doing their job.”

Lance Brester stepped into the backfield spotlight after the graduation of Levi Belina, who rushed for 2,039 yards and 37 touchdowns last year. The senior tailback is the state’s leading rusher with 2,180 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Brittin Sindelar engineers the Jaguars offense as the team’s quarterback. The first-year starter rushed for 221 yards and nine touchdowns. Sindelar’s completed 11 of his 20 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s done a great job. He really wasn’t a quarterback until his junior year. We kind of moved him there and this year he’s done a very good job. He gets us into the right plays at the right time, so he’s a very intelligent young man,” Speirs said. “When we ask him to carry the ball, he does a great job. Our quarterback, the big thing he has to be able to do is recognize the defense and get us into a good play if we’re not in a good play.”

Hitchcock County awaits the Jaguars in Lincoln. The undefeated Falcons steamrolled through their opponents to reach Memorial Stadium for the first time in school history.

Since they defeated South Loup 36-24 on Sept. 9, the Falcons have allowed just 20 points in nine games. During the postseason, Hitchcock County outscored its opposition 230-6.

“They’re a different style of team we’ve played,” Speirs said. “We’ve played a lot of different styles, but think our kids understand you’re going to have to play physical, you’re going to have to play smart, we’re going to have make sure we get aligned quickly on defense and do our jobs.”

Keynan Gaston drives the Falcons offense. The senior quarterback totaled 2,195 yards and 33 touchdowns. Gaston, on the ground, rushed for 1,544 yards and 27 touchdowns with an average carry of 10.4 yards.

Gaston is one of three Falcons with over 900 rushing yards. Kolyn Gaston and Andrew Scott tallied 966 and 906 yards, respectively. They combined for 32 touchdowns.

Defensively, Keegan Schuler recorded a team-high 137 tackles for Hitchcock County along with 16 sacks. Trent Kisker sacked opposing quarterbacks 17 times along with 73 tackles. As a team, the Falcons recorded 49 sacks and forced 29 turnovers.

“Very physical team. They’re a downhill running team. Defensively, they’re very aggressive,” Speirs said. “It’s probably the most aggressive defense that we’ve faced all year and you couple that with really talented kids out there. That’s a pretty steep hill to climb.”

Jestin Bayer leads the Jags in tackles with 93. Colton Klosen posted 71 tackles and Aandy Dominguez recorded 61 tackles, seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The Jaguars forced 28 turnovers.

Speirs said the keys will the defensive line lining up and getting in the right technique. On offense, he said it’ll come down to staying on blocks.

“We’re just going to have to make sure that we are executing on offense and we’re getting to the blocks and staying on blocks,” he said. “That’s always a big thing for us as a team is we stay on our blocks as long as we possibly can and give that running back a chance to find a hole and get some positive yardage. If we can just continue to grind out on offense and control the ball, that’s going to be a big thing for us.”