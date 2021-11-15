Jaguars deal out sweet revenge on Burwell

Howells-Dodge graduated just a handful of players that saw the 2020 season come to an end in the second round of the playoffs. The Jaguars haven't dwelt on that defeat every since, but it was definitely on their minds when the same opponent appeared on the bracket on Friday night at home.

In revenge for a 50-14 loss to Burwell a year ago, Howells-Dodge threw the first punch and never looked back for a 56-18 win. The Jaguars pulled away with three second quarter touchdowns then turned it into a route with the final three scores of the game.

"It's amazing. It's been such a hard-working group," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "They've just really stepped up their game here toward the playoffs. They're a fun group."

Both teams traded touchdowns on the first three possessions. Howells-Dodge got two rushing touchdowns from senior Levi Belina and the Longhorns scored on a 61-yard touchdown pass.

However, on Howells-Dodge's third drive of the game, Belina went down with an injury. He had 139 yards on five carries up until that point.

Belina, who led the team with 1,884 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, didn't return to the game. Backup Lance Brester was thrusted into action.

The Jaguars' offense didn't skip a beat as Brester tallied 26 carries, 162 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 7-yard touchdown pass.

"Levi's (Belina) is a great runner. When someone goes down, we've got to step up," Brester said. "It all starts down in the trenches. Got to thank my linemen. They did an amazing job."

After Burwell turned the ball over on downs in Howells-Dodge territory, the Jaguars went down the field and scored early in the second quarter on a five-yard run by Jestin Bayer to make it 20-6.

The Longhorns answered with a 65-yard touchdown run from Caleb Busch to make it 20-12 with 9:11 remaining in the second.

From that point on, it was all Jaguars. They outscored Burwell 36-6 on three total touchdowns from Lance Brester, a Blake Sindelar 30-yard touchdown catch and a Sindelar pick-six.

Howells-Dodge finished the game with 401 yards of total offense. In response to Belina's injury, Speirs said he moved Bayer off the offensive line to running back. Spiers said the adjustment was only possible because of the depth of the roster.

"We got some really good running backs right now. Lance (Brester) stepped up big time and just carried the load," Speirs said. "That's the nice thing that we have a lineman we can put in for him (Bayer), so that gives you some nice depth. That's one thing we've had this year is we have some really good depth and the kids have really done a great job."

Defensively, Howells-Dodge limited Burwell to a season-low 18 points. Brester led the team with 15 tackles as Bayer had nine, R.J. Bayer recorded eight and Aandy Dominguez posted seven.

Speirs credited the team's ball pursuit in containing Burwell senior Caleb Busch.

"Just trying to get as many people as we could. That Busch kid, he's the real deal, so we wanted to get as many people to him as we could," Speirs said. "I think our defense, we really talked about getting a lot people to the ball and our kids did a really good job of that."

The win earned Howells-Dodge its first championship game since the two programs combined in 2012. The Jaguars had previous best was the semifinals in 2017. The opponent is Cross County - a rematch of a 40-38 Howells-Dodge win in Stromsburg on Sept. 10

Speirs said no matter the team, the goal is always to make it to Lincoln. Given the schedule had, he was unsure how likely that was. Speirs said it didn't hit him that the Jaguars can make it to Lincoln until there was three minutes left in Friday's game.

"These guys, each week, just came in and did what we asked them to do," Speirs said. "I think they have a lot of confidence in our offense right now and that's a big thing."

