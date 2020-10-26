Jaguars never look back after opening kick touchdown

Howells-Dodge junior Blake Sindelar opened the first round of the playoffs with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Jaguars rolled easily into a 42-14 win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic Friday on the road.

Howells-Dodge (7-2) led 18-0 after the first quarter after a safety and a rushing touchdown by junior Levi Belina before senior quarterback Jacob Tomcak found sophomore Lance Brester twice in the second quarter to take a 34-0 lead.

GACC (3-5) scored twice in the third quarter off rushes of one and 63 yards, respectively, to narrow the lead to 34-14

"It was nice to see the boys execute our plan," head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were able to take advantage of some matchup advantages we had and that made the difference."

Howells-Dodge sealed the game early in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard run by Brester to take a 42-14 lead.

The Jaguars outgained the Bluejays by 64 yards and had six more first downs.

The Howells-Dodge defense held GACC to just 3 of 17 on third down. Brester led the Jaguars' rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts.

Howells-Dodge came into the game as the No. 10 seed in the east, while GACC was the No. 7 seed.