Jaguars never look back after opening kick touchdown

Howells-Dodge junior Blake Sindelar opened the first round of the playoffs with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Jaguars rolled easily into a 42-14 win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic Friday on the road.
Howells-Dodge (7-2) led 18-0 after the first quarter after a safety and a rushing touchdown by junior Levi Belina before senior quarterback Jacob Tomcak found sophomore Lance Brester twice in the second quarter to take a 34-0 lead.
GACC (3-5) scored twice in the third quarter off rushes of one and 63 yards, respectively, to narrow the lead to 34-14
"It was nice to see the boys execute our plan," head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were able to take advantage of some matchup advantages we had and that made the difference."
Howells-Dodge sealed the game early in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard run by Brester to take a 42-14 lead.
The Jaguars outgained the Bluejays by 64 yards and had six more first downs.
The Howells-Dodge defense held GACC to just 3 of 17 on third down. Brester led the Jaguars' rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts.
Howells-Dodge came into the game as the No. 10 seed in the east, while GACC was the No. 7 seed.
After the reseeding of teams, Howells-Dodge is now the 14 seed out of the remaining 16 teams and will a second-round game against No. 3 seed Burwell (9-0) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Burwell defeated North Central 47-14 in the first round of the playoffs.
Boone Central
Boone Central (3-4) ended the season with a 54-7 win at home against O'Neil (1-8) to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Boone Central Cardinals outgained the O'Neil Eagles by 342 yards in large part due to junior quarterback Braden Benes completing seven of nine pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Freshman Parker Borer rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and senior Wyatt Nissen rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. As a team, Boone Central gained 342 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
"Taking the wind was the big advantage," head coach Mark Hudson said. "After a rough passing performance the previous week, they loaded the box and we hit some big plays early and took the wind out of their sails then they had to punt into the wind and gave us short fields. We kept the momentum and played well in all three phases of the game."
Boone Central led 27-0 after the first quarter thanks to a 6-yard run by Nissen, a 29-yard pass from Benes to senior Ryan Kramer, a 10-yard pass from sophomore Alex Christo to junior Carsten Bird and a 20-yard pass from Benes to junior Ashton Schafer.
Neither team scored in the second quarter, but the Cardinals extended their lead to 35-0 halfway through the third on a 47-yard rush by Benes.
Nissen scored one more in third on a pick-six to seal the game.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!