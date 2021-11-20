Jaguars prepare for second showdown with Cross County

Howells-Dodge football has been playing the waiting game ever since dealing out payback to Burwell a week ago in a 56-18 Class D-1 semifinal win. Following that revenge for a loss in last year's postseason, the Jaguars were ready for the next stage.

In their case, that was on an actual stage. Several team members are also actors that took part in Monday's Stanton Play Festival, Tuesday's East Husker Conference Play Contest and Thursday's One-Act practice.

Head coach Mike Speirs gave the rest of the team that time off as well and is treating the weekend leading up to Monday's Class D-1 state championship just like the back half of a normal preparation week.

When Monday morning arrives it'll be nine days since the last competitive snap. Regardless, another stage is set and the Jaguars say they'll be ready.

"We're kind of starting Friday as our normal Tuesday practice if we're playing a Friday game, so we've had a good week of preparation because we've had a lot of time," Speirs said. "We just want to be careful that you're not trying to overload the kids because you feel like you've got so much time. That's our concern as coaches."

It's been a grueling stretch, physically and mentally, as Howells-Dodge prepares for its 13th and final game of the year, including its fifth playoff contest.

Among the players dealing with an injury is star running back Levi Belina. He leads the team with 1,884 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. In last week's game, he suffered an injury on the third drive of the game and did not return.

Speirs said that Belina is progressing well and should be good to go for Monday's title game.

"At this time of the year, it's tough. Everybody's got some bangs and bruises," Speirs said. "You've gone through 12 games, especially during the playoffs, it's been real physical football, but nothing that our kids can't overcome."

The Jaguars will face a familiar opponent Monday in Cross County. The two squared off Sept. 10 in Howells. Howells-Dodge won 40-38, fending off a late Cougars rally in which the visitors scored 24 straight points in the fourth.

Cross County outgained Howells-Dodge 385-269 and ran 23 more plays, but the Jaguars forced three turnovers. Belina and Evan Haas recovered fumbles and Blake Sindelar intercepted Cougars' quarterback Shayden Lundstrom.

However, Cross County was also without leading tailback Carter Seim in the first meeting. He led the team with 1,874 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Quarterback Shayden Lundstrom led Cross County's offense on Sept. 10 with 176 rushing yards, 96 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Running back Haiden Hild totaled 113 yards on the ground with two scores.

"They're very talented. They've got a great offensive line. They couple that with really good running backs," Speirs said. "A lot of misdirection stuff, so kids got to get their eyes right and can't be just staring in the backfield because they're going to get confused and get out of shape."

Speirs said he felt the Jaguars didn't tackle well in the first meeting, which has been a big focus of this week.

Offensively, Speirs said he felt the offensive line did a nice job against the Cougars in September.

"We were able to get some running lanes and be able to establish a running game," he said. "That's kind of going to be our goal this week."

Speirs said it's going to be a battle of running games. Cross County has recorded 4,284 yards this season while Howells-Dodge has amassed 3,559 yards.

Monday's championship game kicks off at 10:15 a.m., the earliest anyone on either side will have played organized football. Speirs quipped that with both teams primarily running the ball, the game could be over by noon. He also added that he's not worried about the early kickoff.

"They're pretty resilient, so we'll practice Saturday and Sunday in the morning right at 10 o'clock just to kind of get them used to the time," Speirs said. "Kids are kids. Once you put them on a football field, that really doesn't matter."

Howells-Dodge is making its first state football championship appearance since the consolidation. Dodge won the Class D-2 title in 2006 and Howells was the D-2 champions in 2010 and was runner-up in 2011. Speirs described what it would mean to win the first title since the two came together. Howells has nine titles in its history while Dodge has six.

"It would be huge," he said. "It's a state championship game, so anytime you're playing for a state title, it just means a lot. It'll be a lot of pride and it would be a great way for the seniors to go out."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

