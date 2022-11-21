Jaguars struggle for offensive consistency in state title defeat

LINCOLN - In a battle of the top two seeds in Class D-2, Howells-Dodge returned to Memorial Stadium on Monday looking to claim its second straight state title.

The Jaguars faced No. 2 Hitchcock County, who were making their first state championship game appearance.

Howells-Dodge ground out a 12-8 halftime lead on short yardage touchdown runs from Lance Brester and Jestin Bayer.

On the first drive of the second half, the Falcons took the lead on a 45-yard touchdown completion from Keynan Gaston to Trent Kisker. Gaston scored the two-point conversion to put them ahead 16-12.

Howells-Dodge struggled to finish drives. It had drives end on a fumble and two turnover on downs. Hitchcock County sealed the state championship 22-12 on a 1-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining.

"We tried to change up some blocking schemes, but we just couldn't sustain blocks. Hitchcock County did a really good job of getting off the blocks," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "There was a time where it looked like we were going to get something going, we did something to hurt ourselves. We just couldn't get it going."

The Falcons defense, which allowed 52 points in 10 games played entering Monday, limited the Jaguars to 12 points. It was Howells-Dodge's lowest-scoring game since they were shut out on Sept. 11, 2020.

Howells-Dodge outgained Hitchcock County 245-187, but it was well below its season average of 360.3 yards per game. It was 3-for-13 on third down and 4-for-6 on fourth down.

Brester led the Jaguars with 34 carries, 175 yards and one touchdown. Before Monday's game, the senior averaged 10.3 yards per carry. He finished the state title game averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

"They were taking away the cutback lane. Lance (Brester) is a big cutback runner and they were doing a good job on the backside of taking that away," Speirs said. "We were just kind of trying to find a scheme that worked, but never really settled on one."

Defensively, Bayer totaled a game-high 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Brester and Aandy Dominguez ended with 14 and 10 tackles, respectively.

Gaston led the Falcons offense with 25 carries, 100 yards and one touchdown. The 45-yard touchdown pass to Kisker was his lone completion of the game on three attempts.

"They do a good job of getting him (Gaston) the ball and running the ball. Really didn't feel like they were getting big chunks on us," Speirs said. "They just kept grinding it out and couldn't get a stop on third or fourth down and get them in a position where they had to punt."

After the Jaguars punted on the first drive of the game, the Falcons drove 32 yards on eight plays capped off by a 1-yard touchdown by Gaston.

Howells-Dodge cut the deficit to 8-6 with a nine-play, 55-yard drive that took 4:46 off the clock. Brester reached the end zone on a 6-yard run.

The Falcons punted the ball back to Howells-Dodge, who took the lead on a 3-yard run up the middle from Bayer. That gave the Jaguars a 12-8 halftime lead.

Hitchcock County took the lead on the touchdown pass from Gaston to Kisker. Brester battled for the ball in the air, but Kisker held on to possession.

The Jaguars fumbled the ball on a handoff exchange from quarterback Brittin Sindelar and Bayer. The defense halted the Falcons, forcing a turnover on downs at their own 15-yard line.

On the ensuing possession, Howells-Dodge drove 45 yards on 14 plays to the Falcons 20. The Jaguars turned the ball on downs on the first play of the fourth quarter as Brester was stuffed on a 4th-and-4.

Hitchcock County punted the ball back to Howells-Dodge with 9:27 remaining in regulation. The Jaguars picked up a first on a facemask penalty, but they turned it over on downs as Bayer was tackled a yard short on its own 26-yard line with 5:44 left.

The Falcons converted two fourth downs and one third down on the game-clinching scoring drive, taking off 4:46 off the clock.

Howells-Dodge saw its 25-game winning streak snap as it captures its first state runner-up title as a consolidated school. The Jaguar seniors finished their career leading the team to four playoff appearances and two trips to Lincoln.

"A lot of those guys have been three or four-year starters and just graduated, so really going to miss them," Speirs said. "They've done a really good job for us for three, four years so we're going to miss their leadership. Good bunch of kids."