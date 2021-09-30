Jorge Garcia: Wouldn't change a thing

He remembers it almost like it was yesterday.
Lakeview senior Jorge Garcia came to the first day of junior high football practice anxious and somewhat overwhelmed. Today was his first day in the game.
What is all this equipment for? Where does this go? What's this thing called a line of scrimmage? Where do I fit into all of this?
Those were just a few of the questions his 12-year-old self continuously pondered as he made his way up the hill at Lakeview and began his football life.
Garcia's family originates from Guatemala. His uncle is a Steelers fan and his parents have been to a game in Pittsburgh. But inside the Garcia household in Columbus, the gridiron, the pigskin, Friday night lights and all that comes with that world were completely foreign.
Thus, there he was taking part in drills and training with his head spinning. Three years later he was a starting linebacker.
"I remember during fourth grade everybody talking about midget football, but I never had the courage to go out," Garcia said on Tuesday after practice. "Coming into seventh grade I went out. (My parents) were curious about it because they didn't really know. They just knew it was about hitting. They didn't know if they wanted me going out."
Garcia would have been a welcome addition to any midget football roster had he decided to play earlier. In fourth grade he was already weighing nearly 200 pounds and was, as he referred to it, a "chunky boy."
When he arrived at Lakeview he had shed most of that but was still big enough to be slotted at right tackle and defensive end. Those decisions were not his own. He had no experience with the roles and responsibilities for most positions. Recess football at Shell Creek can only do so much.
But there was clearly talent. Midway through his seventh-grade season, Garcia had earned himself playing time with the eighth grade. There was still a lot of learning waiting to happen, but for the time being, getting to the guy with the ball was enough. Teammates and friends helped him understand technique and fundamentals and it didn't take long for Garcia to take off.
"Then I started getting after it; putting in work," he said.
Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen is also the junior high dean of students in addition to his role as football coach. Dealing with that portion of the student body allows him to recruit, plan and envision a future for the team five and six years down the road.
Garcia was definitely in those plans.
"He's always been put together like that and athletic as all get out. He's a tough, hard-nosed kid you want out for football," Frenzen said. "... The first or second day of (two-a-days), I went over to him and told him he was moving to middle linebacker. Within a year, he started playing varsity football for us, which is crazy if you think about it. He was starting as a sophomore. In a one-year timeframe he had come that far, and a few years earlier he had just started football."
By the end of eighth grade, Garcia said he had a full understanding of the game. But there's a big difference between knowing the game and loving the game. Fortunately, that was there from the start. Once he also understood it better, the game became a real joy to play.
"Sophomore year, I was playing my heart out for everybody," he said. "I was making plays out there, and I was doing it for the team. That's really when I popped off. That summer going into sophomore year was when it all started to come together."
It's crazy now for him to think how far he's come. And if he had it to do all over again, Garcia would take the same path.
There were certainly frustrating days and practices, bad performances and confusion. But finding his way to the field and earning that spot is his story.
"Honestly, I like where I'm at because I fit as a linebacker," Garcia said. "I think about (how far I've come) sometimes because it's crazy to me. … I've always had that athleticism and I've always been able to run fast, even though I was big I could still run. But I wouldn't have thought I'd be here."
Frenzen said Garcia found a way where there was always a will. He might have been years behind his teammates and everyone else on the field. But his drive was second to none. Everything else fell into place.
"He's an even-keeled kid. But, jeez, when the play starts he just takes off and plays with a real physical edge," Frenzen said. "He's just a hard-nosed kid that loves contact and runs the field well. Quite honestly, for as big as he is, he runs like a free safety."
Garcia will start the 24th game of his career on Friday when Lakeview travels to West Point-Beemer. If things go the way he and the Vikings want, he'll have at least four more chances to wear the blue and white. Regardless of what happens, his is a legacy that won't soon be forgotten.
"It's crazy to me how I'm a senior already," he said. "It feels like just yesterday I was running in practice freshmen year going against one of the big boys. Look at me now; I'm one of those big boys."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.