Jorge Garcia: Wouldn't change a thing

Garcia was definitely in those plans.

"He's always been put together like that and athletic as all get out. He's a tough, hard-nosed kid you want out for football," Frenzen said. "... The first or second day of (two-a-days), I went over to him and told him he was moving to middle linebacker. Within a year, he started playing varsity football for us, which is crazy if you think about it. He was starting as a sophomore. In a one-year timeframe he had come that far, and a few years earlier he had just started football."

By the end of eighth grade, Garcia said he had a full understanding of the game. But there's a big difference between knowing the game and loving the game. Fortunately, that was there from the start. Once he also understood it better, the game became a real joy to play.

"Sophomore year, I was playing my heart out for everybody," he said. "I was making plays out there, and I was doing it for the team. That's really when I popped off. That summer going into sophomore year was when it all started to come together."