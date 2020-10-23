Josh Faust: Looks can be deceiving

Don't let the smile fool you, Scotus Central Catholic wide receiver/defensive back Josh Faust is a killer.
Although the senior is well known for his composure, friendly demeanor and overall good-nature, there's a fierceness that lies just below the surface.
His coach said that's apparent not only in how he has become a Shamrock playmaker but in how he puts in work on his own time and, this past summer, accepted a position change without so much as a single complaint.
Faust was named Scotus Homecoming King last month for how he conducts himself off the field. On it, he's a big reason why the Shamrocks have won three straight and turned their season around for a potential playoff berth.
"Josh is a fiery competitor, he’s a selfless teammate and he just wants the team to be successful. I’ve seen nothing but that this year. Just a phenomenal young man; incredibly internally motivated to be the best he can be," Scotus football coach Tyler Linder said. "...You might not see it looking at him; he’s a real skinny kid. But he’s tough as nails. We love his work ethic and everything he brings to the table."
If you were on a local body of water sometime this spring or summer, you might have come across Faust and some friends. Time together fishing is perhaps what he enjoys most away from competition. It makes sense - a quiet afternoon on the lake with buddies fits his personality.
But so too does his attendance in the Scotus weight room. Linder said there hasn't been a more dedicated player over the past four years than Josh Faust. And that dedication is about shared success over individual achievement.
Faust was next in line under center for Scotus after taking over for the final two regular-season games as a junior. But when the coaching staff wanted to give Evan Bock a look at quarterback, a position battle ensued. Faust didn't win the job, but he also didn't lose it. Linder said Faust's competitiveness brought the best of both players. He may not have been the best option at quarterback, but he was definitely a player the staff had to put on the field.
There was no frustration or resentment. Faust quickly moved on and turned his attention to becoming a solid wide receiver. That's not a normal reaction to disappointment, especially for a position so highly regarded not only in sports but in popular culture.
Yet, when Faust says he understands the decision, agrees with it and is happy for Bock, there's nothing artificial about his response.
"I just wanted to do whatever I could to get on the field. Now I know three positions. So, I’m pretty much on the field every play," he said. "All the coaches always preach team first. I think anybody on the team would have done the same thing."
Since the decision, Faust has poured himself into working as a receiver and defensive back. Defensively he's intercepted two passes. Offensively he's caught 10 for 104 yards and thrown a few of his own on Scotus trick plays. Some of his true offensive numbers would be more accurately connected to the Shamrocks' run game. Although Faust hasn't had to block anyone since freshman year, his abilities to clear space on the edge have been crucial in breaking big plays.
Linder said it's in those moments where Faust's competitive spirit is most obvious.
"He’s just internally motivated to win at his position every time he’s on the field, and that’s always a fun thing to watch," Linder said. "It’s one of those things as a coach that I’ve gotten so used to his consistency and his competitiveness that I can focus on 10 guys instead of 11 guys, because I know he’s going to do the right thing."
Without some help from other teams across the state, it's unlikely Scotus can make the playoffs with a win Friday over Lakeview. Regardless, for a player who thrives on competition, you can bet he'll leave it all out on the field in what could be his final game ever in pads and a helmet.
"This game means a lot to both teams. It seems like every year, no matter which team is better, or if one team is bad and one’s good, it’s always a close game," Faust said. "That always makes it fun, and then obviously we know the guys; it’s personal."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
