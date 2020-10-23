Josh Faust: Looks can be deceiving

But so too does his attendance in the Scotus weight room. Linder said there hasn't been a more dedicated player over the past four years than Josh Faust. And that dedication is about shared success over individual achievement.

Faust was next in line under center for Scotus after taking over for the final two regular-season games as a junior. But when the coaching staff wanted to give Evan Bock a look at quarterback, a position battle ensued. Faust didn't win the job, but he also didn't lose it. Linder said Faust's competitiveness brought the best of both players. He may not have been the best option at quarterback, but he was definitely a player the staff had to put on the field.

There was no frustration or resentment. Faust quickly moved on and turned his attention to becoming a solid wide receiver. That's not a normal reaction to disappointment, especially for a position so highly regarded not only in sports but in popular culture.

Yet, when Faust says he understands the decision, agrees with it and is happy for Bock, there's nothing artificial about his response.

"I just wanted to do whatever I could to get on the field. Now I know three positions. So, I’m pretty much on the field every play," he said. "All the coaches always preach team first. I think anybody on the team would have done the same thing."