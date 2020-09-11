Key mistakes hand Aquinas rivalry win over Scotus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Costly errors in and around the red zone were Scotus Central Catholic's downfall in a 21-6 loss Friday night at C-2 No. 2 Aquinas Catholic.

The Shamrocks had one touchdown negated by a holding call, had another drive at the Monarch 27 pushed back on another holding flag then saw a second-and-6 play from the Aquinas 16 moved back for a false start. All three drives ended on unsuccessful fourth downs and all three were right in a row from late in the second quarter to early in the third.

Scotus opened the scoring on a 60-yard Devon Borchers touchdown run late in the first quarter but missed the extra point. Aquinas tied it on the next drive when Kyle Napier found the end zone on a 16-yard run and took the lead on the PAT.

SCC then went on a frustrating run of drive-ending mistakes that would have given the Shamrocks the lead back before the half and built on it significantly for the final 20 minutes of the contest.

Napier, who finished with 143 yards on 12 carries, went 61-yards for a score with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter and increased Aquinas' slim one-point margin to 14-6.

Monarch fullback Michael Andel put the game on ice with a 39 yard rumble to the end zone with under two minutes remaining.