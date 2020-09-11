Key mistakes hand Aquinas rivalry win over Scotus

Costly errors in and around the red zone were Scotus Central Catholic's downfall in a 21-6 loss Friday night at C-2 No. 2 Aquinas Catholic.
The Shamrocks had one touchdown negated by a holding call, had another drive at the Monarch 27 pushed back on another holding flag then saw a second-and-6 play from the Aquinas 16 moved back for a false start. All three drives ended on unsuccessful fourth downs and all three were right in a row from late in the second quarter to early in the third.
Scotus opened the scoring on a 60-yard Devon Borchers touchdown run late in the first quarter but missed the extra point. Aquinas tied it on the next drive when Kyle Napier found the end zone on a 16-yard run and took the lead on the PAT.
SCC then went on a frustrating run of drive-ending mistakes that would have given the Shamrocks the lead back before the half and built on it significantly for the final 20 minutes of the contest.
Napier, who finished with 143 yards on 12 carries, went 61-yards for a score with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter and increased Aquinas' slim one-point margin to 14-6.
Monarch fullback Michael Andel put the game on ice with a 39 yard rumble to the end zone with under two minutes remaining.
"We made mistakes, but you've got to give credit to Aquinas because they made plays happen," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "...All in all, I'm very proud to be coaching these guys. They battled hard. If you look at their uniforms, you can tell this is what a Scotus/Aquinas game is like. It stinks to wind up on the wrong end of the win/loss column but I'll take it because it tells me we've got heart and we've got a good football team here."
Aquinas had yet to allow any points in the first three quarters of a game before Borchers busted a big one up the middle on the first play of Scotus' second drive. The Monarchs defeated No. 7 Wahoo Neumann 27-13 in Week 1 and led 27-0 before the Cavaliers capitalized on a big kickoff return then scored again on the Monarch backups. It was a 27-0 shutout of No. 8 Centennial last week that made Aquinas 2-0.
Borcher's touchdown run gave the Monarchs their first deficit of the season. They quickly responded with a 14-play drive that covered 72 yards and chewed up nearly seven minutes of game time. Napier took a handoff around the left side and outran a Scotus linebacker to the corner of the end zone.
Scotus then mounted a nine-play drive that came up empty at the Aquinas 10 on an incomplete pass to Garrett Oakley on fourth-and-goal. Oakley set up the opportunity with a 37-yard catch and run and tight end Seth Vun Cannon appeared to give Scotus the lead on second down from the eight with a touchdown catch, but a hold in the backfield coast the Shamrocks 17 yards.
SCC then marched 12 plays in the final drive of the first half but was halted on the Aquinas 37 on another fourth-down incompletion. The Shamrocks had a third-and-two at the Aquinas 27 when a holding call backed up the offense and led to two straight missed throws.
Scotus took the opening kick of the second half and used 11 plays to cover 51 yards when a second-and-6 from the Aquinas 16 was whistled dead for a false start. A four-yard loss on the next play and 1-yard run forced a desperate fourth-and-14 throw that fell to the grass.
The Shamrocks didn't see another opportunity again until there were less than two minutes remaining and the Monarchs led by 15.
Aquinas increased its lead to 14-6 on an 84-yard drive in just six plays thanks to Napier's 61-yard jaunt. He looked dead to rights in the backfield for a loss, stopped his momentum and saw two Scotus defenders slide on by in the sloppy turf.
After a Shamrock punt, the Monarchs went 87 yards in seven plays set up by Napier's 23-yard run and finished off with Andel's 39-yard nail in the coffin.
"We were there freshman year but not really much of us played. Sophomore year we played, got beat (by Scotus) in a close one. Junior year we played, got beat. So, really, it was just the fire," Napier said. "We didn't need much else to go out here and play like we did."
Scotus nearly matched Aquinas in offensive output 332-341 but was also 7 for 21 throwing and allowed 301 yards on the ground. In addition to Napier's 153, Andel had 115 on 21 carries.
Napier also drew the defensive assignment of guarding 6-6 Scotus wideout Garrett Oakley. Oakley had 3 catches for 61 yards but had at least 12 other passes throw his way.
"He played really good on both sides of the ball. He covered the Oakley kid, made a nice cut on the second touchdown that kind of gave us a little cushion and he ran the ball hard," Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said. "He stepped it up. He's our best athlete, and he showed it today."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
