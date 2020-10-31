Knights cut down Discoverers in second round

LINCOLN - Crucial conversions on offense and speed on defense were the combination No. 5 Lincoln Southeast used to end Columbus High's playoff run Friday night at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.

The Knights scored the first 17 points of the game, the Discoverers grabbed some momentum just before halftime but then failed to generate any points on the first possession of the second half and suffered a 31-7 defeat.

Southeast went up 17-0 on three drives that included four conversions on five third downs and a fourth-down conversion when the Kinghts had been pushed out of scoring position. Though Columbus trailed by more than two possessions, it grabbed some momentum with a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. The Discoverers only had the ball three more times the rest of the game while the Knights turned to a punishing ground attack that soaked up most of the second half.

Columbus finishes the season 6-4, 4-4 officially in the NSAA record book because of COVID-19 rescheduling, but also with the first playoff win in 10 years and the first home playoff victory in 20.