Knights cut down Discoverers in second round

LINCOLN - Crucial conversions on offense and speed on defense were the combination No. 5 Lincoln Southeast used to end Columbus High's playoff run Friday night at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.
The Knights scored the first 17 points of the game, the Discoverers grabbed some momentum just before halftime but then failed to generate any points on the first possession of the second half and suffered a 31-7 defeat.
Southeast went up 17-0 on three drives that included four conversions on five third downs and a fourth-down conversion when the Kinghts had been pushed out of scoring position. Though Columbus trailed by more than two possessions, it grabbed some momentum with a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. The Discoverers only had the ball three more times the rest of the game while the Knights turned to a punishing ground attack that soaked up most of the second half.
Columbus finishes the season 6-4, 4-4 officially in the NSAA record book because of COVID-19 rescheduling, but also with the first playoff win in 10 years and the first home playoff victory in 20.
"That's a good football team. We had to come in, force a few turnovers and get off the field on third down ...and we just didn't do it," coach Craig Williams said. "On the other side of the ball, we just couldn't sustain drives, especially in the first half, and we couldn't finish drives."
Southeast took a 7-0 lead on its second possession of the night - a drive that went 89 yards in 10 plays that included two third down conversions. The most damaging was a third-and-6 at the Columbus 44 where quarterback McGinness Schneider found Taveon Thompson for a 36-yard completion. The Knights were in the end zone the next snap on Nigel Bridger's 8-yard run.
The Columbus D kept Southeast out of the end zone the next drive but still allowed a 27-yard completion on third-and-4 and a fourth-and-11 catch after the Knights had seemingly put themselves out of scoring position with penalties. The Discoverers stopped the drive with a quarterback sack but still allowed a 27-yard field goal.
Southeast had the ball again less than a minute later after a Columbus three-and-out and went 52 yards in six plays including a 16-yard run by Schneider on third-and-four from the CHS 34.
The Knights' third-down offense in their three first-half scoring drives was 94 yards on five snaps.
Up to that point, Columbus had gone three-and-out twice and punted on all three of its first half possessions. A false start by the Southeast defense at midfield on a fourth-and-2 with less than a minute remaining in the half convinced Columbus to try its luck on fourth-and-2.
The Discoverers gained a first down on a 3-yard run by Rylee Iburg then scored on the next play when Iburg found Ernest Hausmann for a 36-yard touchdown catch with 36 seconds left in the half.
Columbus received the kick to start the third quarter and went 40 yards in 10 plays but tossed a hopeful interception at the Southeast 18 on a fourth-and-8.
The Discoverers had the ball just twice more in the second half and gained just three more first downs.
Southeast used the interception to make it 24-7 on a 10-play drive that took four minutes and ended with Max Buttenback's 2-yard touchdown run.
The Knights scored the final points on their next drive - a five-play drive capped by Buttenback on a 1-yard dive after he set up the chance with a 45-yard run earlier in the possession.
"They fly to the football; they're fast. I think they're a little faster than we saw on film," Williams said. "But their defensive backfield covers so well. We hit some big plays, and some big pass plays, but they were all over us when we did it. We had some kids make some nice plays, but we worked for every single yard we got tonight."
As much as the Southeast defense wreaked havoc, Columbus was also put on its heels when starting quarterback Brody Mickey went down late in the second quarter with a left knee injury. He spent the rest of the game with an ice pack wrap while Iburg came in for relief. The junior did more positive than negative, but being forced into a the backup is a scenario no team is ever prepared for.
"The gameplan going in is 100% for the starting quarterback. When you bring your backup guy in you hope it doesn't drop off a lot," Williams said. "Rylee has different qualities; he's a tough runner; he was running tough. He's still learning the pass game part."
Southeast advances to play No. 4 Elkhorn South in the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs next week. Elkhorn South was a 44-0 winner over Fremont.
Columbus says goodbye to a large class of seniors that can claim more postseason success than almost any other Discoverer team in the 21st century.
"They're a special group of young men. It's a group we've spent a lot of time with over the last few years, and they've won a lot of football games," Williams said. "They've represented this school as well as any group has, and we're going to miss them; we're absolutely going to miss them."
