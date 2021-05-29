Kobza and Smith come full circle for Shrine Bowl

Columbus High's Trey Kobza knows exactly what the team record was each of the four years he and Lakeview's Austen Smith played youth football together.
Whether or not his memory is accurate, no one can say for sure. Regardless, from fourth to seventh grade, those two plus Trey's brother Tanner and CJ Fleeman were on the same midget football rosters.
The league has a policy not to divide parents and children into separate teams. For four kids with a wealth of skill and talent, it appeared the Kobzas, Smiths and Fleemans were taking advantage of a loophole. Seeing where they are now, there might be some truth to that.
But whatever brought them all together, it comes full circle next week at the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
Trey Kobza and Austen Smith are among 90 high school football players from across the state chosen to play in Nebraska's longest running all-star football game to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. When they suit up for the game June 5 in Kearney, Kobza and Smith will have had a football career that includes their first-ever game together, and their last together as well.
Kobza found out first and sent a text to Smith who was overcome with surprise.
"I got this text that said, 'Hey dude, we made the Shrine Bowl.' It was like, 'Dude, no way,'" Smith said. "We get to play our last football game together, and we got to play our first one. It's kind of neat."
Kobza and Smith are among four local players to receive the highest honor in Nebraska high school football. They'll be together on the North Team roster along with Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen. Frenzen leads a coaching staff that includes Jeff Bargen, his defensive coordinator.
Aquinas Catholic's Kyle Napier is also on the North Roster. Osceola's Kyle Sterup is on the South Roster.
"It's kind of neat in fourth and fifth grade to be together, we both went different ways in high school and now, I never thought we'd be able to play together again," Kobza said. "We always had the same coaches and everybody was always complaining - 'You guys are stacking your team' - because we were always really good. We kind of crushed on some of those teams."
According to Kobza's memory, he and Smith were on the Buckeyes for two years then the Rams for two more. They went 2-3-1 in the first year, 6-0 the next two and 4-2 in the final season for a four-year total of 18-5-1.
"Going back to school after games, it was always fun. Guys would be talking about the next week and sometimes it was, 'We have to play the Rams,'" Smith remembered. "And it was like, 'Yeah, you do. We're gonna whoop up on you.'"
Smith and Kobza were doing the whipping from essentially the same places on the field that earned them a spot at the Shrine Bowl. Kobza was a defensive end back then as well, but mostly, their skills as a running back/receiver, defensive back and fullback, linebacker have been in place for almost a decade.
"A freak," Smith said about the younger version of Kobza. "He was just an animal running across the field as hard as he could. He didn't care. He just ran over whoever got in our way."
Kobza was equally as complimentary.
"You hand the ball off to him up the middle and you were guaranteed 4 yards if not more when he breaks through," he said of Smith. "He was just a bulldozer."
The pair are looking forward to one last game together, playing for a head coach they know well, spending time with other players, and most of all, the "Beyond the Field" experience Tuesday when children from Shriners Hospitals will be on hand to talk to the boys and play games.
"The reason for the game is not really for the game, it's for the kids," Kobza said. "Being able to be with them and play with them on the field like they're not any different. Even though they have a disability, they're just like us."
It's an opportunity that Smith said will inspire gratitude.
"What you have, don't take for granted. Some kids don't have the abilities that others have," he said. "It's more about helping the kids. Those kids look up to us when we go out there and play football with them; have a good time and run around."
Players and coaches report Sunday and have their first practice later that evening. Monday is a three-a-day practice day. Tuesdays through Friday includes two-a-days, the event with the kids, a "Taste of Chicago" on Wednesday evening with two chefs, a player's banquet on Friday and team activities each night.
The game kicks off Saturday on Foster Field at Cope Stadium on the University of Nebraska-Kearney Campus at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on NET and streamed online at NEshrinebowl.org.
Those wishing to attend can see the game in person for $14, $12 for military and first responders and $8 for students. Tickets can be purchased the day of the game or ahead of time at NEShrineBowl.org/tickets.
"All the hard work you've put in, it makes you feel like it paid off," Kobza said. "I always thought I did well at Columbus, but this is another step. It's a big confidence booster and a great opportunity."
