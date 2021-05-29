Kobza and Smith come full circle for Shrine Bowl

"A freak," Smith said about the younger version of Kobza. "He was just an animal running across the field as hard as he could. He didn't care. He just ran over whoever got in our way."

Kobza was equally as complimentary.

"You hand the ball off to him up the middle and you were guaranteed 4 yards if not more when he breaks through," he said of Smith. "He was just a bulldozer."

The pair are looking forward to one last game together, playing for a head coach they know well, spending time with other players, and most of all, the "Beyond the Field" experience Tuesday when children from Shriners Hospitals will be on hand to talk to the boys and play games.

"The reason for the game is not really for the game, it's for the kids," Kobza said. "Being able to be with them and play with them on the field like they're not any different. Even though they have a disability, they're just like us."

It's an opportunity that Smith said will inspire gratitude.

"What you have, don't take for granted. Some kids don't have the abilities that others have," he said. "It's more about helping the kids. Those kids look up to us when we go out there and play football with them; have a good time and run around."