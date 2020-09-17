Kobza scores three TDs, CHS romps over Rockets 55-7

Trey Kobza scored three touchdowns, Brody Mickey set an early tone on a long run and Columbus High football rolled to a 55-7 win Thursday night at Seacrest Field over Lincoln Northeast.
Mickey took the first snap of the game and went 77 yards for a 7-0 lead. Columbus followed it up with touchdowns on the next six drives.
Kobza scored on a 10-yard pass, 12-yard pass and 16-yard touchdown run. Other Discoverers who found the end zone included Liam Blaser, Garrett Esch, Mason Moore and Adoriyan Daniels.
Northeast scored its only points on a 34-yard pass with 34 seconds left in the first half to make it 35-7, but Columbus responded with three plays and a 16-yard Mickey pass to Esch for a 42-7 halftime lead.
It was that kind of night for the Discoverers - an offensive coordinator's dream.
For a team looking to make up for a poor start the week before, and the first loss of the season, Thursday was about as complete of a performance as head coach Craig Williams could hope for.
"We talked this week about how we've got to be ready to play every snap - first drive, first series, first quarter - that's what we've been talking about; being ready to roll with all those firsts," Williams said. "Our kids were. Even though on the first drive we had a bad snap, we turned it into something positive, and, really, from that point on, through the third quarter, we didn't have a whole of mistakes."
Williams went on to say that film might reveal otherwise, but there was little Columbus did wrong with its starters on the field.
The errant snap on the first play of the game became an exhibition of Mickey's speed in the open field. He went right, stopped his momentum with a wall of tacklers in front of him then came left. What looked initially like a risky move set up for a big loss turned into a streak down the near sideline.
Columbus had 16 plays of 10 yards or longer before halftime and ran 25 plays total. CHS piled up 345 yards of offense in the first two quarters, and outside of one long passing play, was also nearly perfect on defense.
The Discoverers forced a fumble on the Rockets' first possession, forced one three-and-out and stopped two other drives with plays on third down that included a tipped pass and a sack.
Columbus took the Northeast fumble and went 52 yards in just four plays, ending with Kobza's 10-yard catch. The Discoverers' longest drive of the night came on the next possession - nine plays and three minutes capped off by Blaser's 2-yard run on fourth down.
A three-and-out then field position at the Northeast 40 turned into a 28-0 lead when Kobza caught his second touchdown pass. Columbus took over the next drive at midfield and needed just four plays after a long catch by Blake Thompson on third down set up Kobza for his rushing touchdown.
Northeast quarterback Jeremiah Collier finally put his side on the scoreboard with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hoke with 34 seconds left in the first half. But if that inspired any Rocket hopes, they were quickly dashed when CHS needed just three plays, the last a 16-yard pass to Esch, to get back in the end zone and head to the locker room up 41-7.
"We executed plays offensively like we planned, and the kids did a great job," Williams said.
Moore scored on a 33-yard screen pass for Columbus' first touchdown of the second half. The senior fullback had quite the night on screen plays. His 44-yard rumble near the end of the first half included running over a Northeast tackler and putting the offense in position for Esch's touchdown grab two plays later.
Columbus was finally forced to punt for the first time with three minutes left in the third quarter. Justin Gaston intercepted a pass and went 72 yards the other way in the fourth. His play led to Daniels finding the end zone from eight yards out with 5:11 left in the game.
Mickey finished 11 of 13 passing for 196 yards and four touchdowns
The win improves the Discoverers to 3-1 ahead of 0-3 Lincoln High next week for Homecoming.
Columbus has beaten an 0-3 Scottsbluff team, 1-2 Norfolk team, 0-4 Lincoln Northeast team and lost to 3-1 Lincoln North Star after falling into a 24-3 halftime hole.
"I think the next three weeks are going to be big for us, especially after the NSAA announced how the playoffs are going to be seeded with everyone getting in," Williams said. "We talked to our kids about, every snap matters. You can't go out and look bad, not play well, look bad and barely win. You've got to go out and take care of business.
"The teams we've beaten don't have a lot of wins, but it's that old adage that 'You can only play who's on your schedule.' We'll get ready for Lincoln High, and whether they're 4-0 or 0-4, we've got to roll with it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
