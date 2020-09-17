Kobza scores three TDs, CHS romps over Rockets 55-7

Williams went on to say that film might reveal otherwise, but there was little Columbus did wrong with its starters on the field.

The errant snap on the first play of the game became an exhibition of Mickey's speed in the open field. He went right, stopped his momentum with a wall of tacklers in front of him then came left. What looked initially like a risky move set up for a big loss turned into a streak down the near sideline.

Columbus had 16 plays of 10 yards or longer before halftime and ran 25 plays total. CHS piled up 345 yards of offense in the first two quarters, and outside of one long passing play, was also nearly perfect on defense.

The Discoverers forced a fumble on the Rockets' first possession, forced one three-and-out and stopped two other drives with plays on third down that included a tipped pass and a sack.

Columbus took the Northeast fumble and went 52 yards in just four plays, ending with Kobza's 10-yard catch. The Discoverers' longest drive of the night came on the next possession - nine plays and three minutes capped off by Blaser's 2-yard run on fourth down.