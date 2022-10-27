Lakeview battles Wahoo in rematch from regular season

Lakeview football returns to the playoffs Friday, hosting the Wahoo Warriors for the second time this season.

The Vikings are one of the hottest teams in the state, entering the postseason winners of six straight games. They earned the No. 7 seed and a first-round home playoff game.

"Coming into the season, we had a lot of unknowns," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "For us to continually improve and get better each week and get to this point, we're in the playoffs is definitely exciting and get a chance to prove ourselves and what we're made of is always something you look forward to it and hope you have the chance to do. We do and so definitely feeling very grateful and fortunate. Now we just need to get in the playoffs and do the best we can to stay around for a while."

On Sept. 23, Lakeview hosted Wahoo in the first district game of the year. The Vikings, who climbed back to .500 following a win over St. Paul the week prior, trailed 10-7 late in the fourth quarter.

On a pass completion from Clayton Thomson to Turner Halvorsen, the senior wide receiver lateraled the ball to Braxton Borer on fourth down to set the Vikings up in the red zone.

That set up Thomson's game-winning touchdown pass to Halvorsen to put Lakeview ahead 14-10. A Yordi Dominguez interception on the ensuing Wahoo drive sealed the victory.

Frenzen said he was proud of the team for sticking with it after falling to 1-2 and for the seniors who stepped into starter's roles this season.

"We had some of these guys obviously that played huge roles on the field last year, but this senior class also has guys that maybe were top backups or top scout team guys, so to see these guys be rewarded for staying with it and working their tails off and to not be satisfied with last year and reap the reward of that as well is definitely something I'm proud of and excited to be a part of," he said.

Thomson played in relief of then-starting quarterback Brenden Sloup, who suffered a knee injury on a low hit while releasing a pass in the pocket. Sloup returned to the field last week in the win over Scotus with three QB sneak touchdowns in the 28-7 win.

"It was incredibly exciting after being out for a few weeks, especially my senior year, that's really hard," Sloup said. "Clayton's (Thomson) doing a great job and I'm rooting for him if he's in the game."

The two quarterbacks have seen their relationship grow and both will play key roles in the rematch against Wahoo on Friday.

"We're always talking, whether that's as quarterbacks kind of standing back and talking a little while special teams is going," Thomson said. "We just talk a lot and it's fun talking with him."

The communication during games helps both quarterbacks when they're out on the field.

"We're always sharing our tips and tricks. In that Scotus game, we're like, 'Hey, what did you see out there?' and I'll tell him and then he'll tell me what he sees out there," Sloup said. "It's really nice to have somebody who has the same mind as you and is seeing it in the same game."

In the first head-to-head meeting, the Vikings outgained Wahoo 204-177. Landon Ternus carried the ball 18 times for 82 yards. Halvorsen and Braxton Borer combined for six catches, 105 yards and one touchdown. Borer also returned a punt 70 yards for the opening score of the game.

After losing to Lakeview, the Warriors won every game to finish with a 6-3 record. On their four-game winning streak, they've outscored their opponents 184-17. The Warriors also haven't allowed any points in the last 117 minutes and 4 seconds of game time.

"I think they're a lot of like in that they had a lot of unknowns coming into the season. They started off a little slow, but definitely kept after it and kept improving each and every week," Frenzen said. "When you watch them on film, you can definitely see that. You got a team that's definitely paid their dues and worked their tail off to get to this point and I don't think either team is going to want to go away quietly."

Wahoo quarterback Owen Hancock completed 7 of 15 passes for 62 yards and two interceptions against Lakeview. Trevor Ehrlich was the Warriors' lead tailback with 18 carries and 87 yards.

Wahoo's lone touchdown against Lakeview came on special teams on a blocked punt.

"They're multi-dimensional as far as the running game is concerned. It's not just their quarterback and top running back," Frenzen said. "They'll get other guys that'll get touches and are threats to have explosive plays, so trying to keep that in check wile playing disciplined on the backend of the defense as well. We need to try to limit the big plays as much as we can."

Unlike last year, the Vikings will open the playoffs at home. It'll be their fourth home playoff game in the last five postseason appearances. Sloup said he's expecting a strong game from Wahoo as it looks to avenge the defeat from earlier in the year.

"They're a great team. They play really hard. They're a terrific team. They're hungry," Sloup said. "We got them earlier this year and we know they're going to come out ready to play and so are we. It's going to be a great game."