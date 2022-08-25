Lakeview embraces being the 'hunted' as it begins state title defense

The Lakeview Viking football team enters unchartered territory this fall as it embarks on the new season. After playing the role as the hunter, the Vikings will now become the hunted after capturing the state championship last year.

It's a role head coach Kurt Frenzen has been preparing the players for all summer and into fall camp.

"Whether they realize or not, they're going to realize it every Friday and that's never going to be more true than when we go to Ashland game one," Frenzen said. "We just get an opportunity to go out there against a very talented football team and find out where we're at."

Senior fullback and middle linebacker Landon Ternus said the mindset hasn't changed coming off the state title.

"It's just getting better and playing physical, playing hard," Ternus said. "It doesn't change our approach at all. Being a better player on and off the field is like a big key."

Lakeview enters the 2022 with essentially a brand new team. It returns only a couple of starters on both sides of the ball, but Frenzen said the team has a good nucleus and players who played supporting cast roles last season.

"We got a lot of new starters we're breaking in. It's not like they're completely inexperienced, but in the same respect as far as having the starter tag by their name, we don't have a lot of those guys back, so it's been a work in progress trying to get everyone to mesh together," Frenzen said. "I think we're going in the right direction, but you really don't know until you get out there against your first opponent."

On offense, Lakeview is looking to replace a lot of production. Ternus returns as the team's second-leading rusher last year, but it graduated four of its top five rushers, its top three pass catchers and quarterback Kolby Blaser.

Senior Braxton Borer will see an expanded role on offense, Frenzen said, after primarily playing defense last year. Turner Halvorsen, who caught 12 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown, will be one of the Vikings' top weapons on the outside.

The player who'll be looking for them downfield is quarterback Brenden Sloup. Frenzen said he's been working hard all summer.

"It would be one thing if Brenden (Sloup) just came into this summer and didn't do much and kind of assumed the job was his, but he didn't do that all. Starting in the spring and carrying it through the summer, he's been throwing on his own," Frenzen said. "I don't care if it's a random Sunday, I drive by and see him up here throwing with a couple of players. He's done everything a quarterback would do to earn that starting job."

The players in charge of protecting Sloup will also see a lot of change. Senior Ashton Stubbert is the only one returning who started games on the offensive line.

"Last year's group that won the state championship, they've been playing together since basically they were sophomores. Sophomore, junior and then senior year you saw that really take off," Frenzen said. "We don't have that time, so we're going to have to have some guys step up and play. Niels Schmidt is a senior that looked good at center for us this summer and he'll be a guy that we're going to need to step up. Then we got a bunch of juniors and sophomores competing at a high level for those other spots."

Defensively, Lakeview will lean on Borer. He was second on the team with four interceptions and 54 tackles. Sloup, who recorded 17 tackles, Kurt Schneider and Evan Line will comprise the linebacker trio. In order for the defense to be successful, Frenzen said you got to have pursuit of the football and be physical.

"I feel like flying to the football is going to be a big one. Our communicating and just knowing what coverage we're in," Ternus said. "That's what you're looking for. You don't got to be the best player in the state or something like that. It's just your effort."

Lakeview, ranked preseason at No. 7 by the Lincoln Journal Star, opens the season Friday at one of the top state title contenders in No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood, who reached the state quarterfinals a year ago.

The Bluejays return an experienced squad. Quarterback Dane Jacobsen returns for his junior season after throwing for 1,519 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Ashland-Greenwood also returns its top five rushers from last season.

On defense, it returns its top six tacklers including senior Luke Lambert. He recorded 70 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks. The Bluejays intercepted 22 passes and recovered nine fumbles.

"I think the biggest thing is we're going to have to get out there and try to get used to game speed as best we can. That's probably one of the advantages they may have is they got a lot of experience coming back, so that game speed is probably easier for them to adapt to, get to initially," Frenzen said. "That's something that's going to be a work in progress and hopefully we can get our sea legs under us sooner than later, get into that game and really start to get in groove early and get after it."

Frenzen has touted Ashland-Greenwood's home-field atmospheres as one of the best in Nebraska. With the stadium lacking a track, the fans are right on top of you. Given the youth on Lakeview, he said there's nothing to prepare them for the big crowd and the hostile atmosphere.

"They're going to be loud. Communicating is going to be really tough at times. In the same respect, we can't use that as an excuse," Frenzen said. "We just need to try to be able, to the best we can, to thrive in that environment. Hopefully, we can get in there and get in some groove and have a good game."

The Vikings know they're going to get the best from every opponent this season as it looks to know them off their perch atop C-1. Ternus said Lakeview is ready to meet the challenge head on.

"Everybody's going to be thing about, 'Oh, they won the state championship last year,'" Ternus said. "They got to expect us to be the big dogs, so they're going to bring their best, which is going to make us bring our best. That's going to be fun competing like that."