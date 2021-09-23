Lakeview eyes payback on Jensen, Bison

Regardless of the record or last week, a player like Jensen makes Central City dangerous.

"He can make every throw on the field, stretch the field well, but I think what's underrated is his running ability. He ran against us last year and it hurt as much as passing at times," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Then you flip the script and go on defense and he's playing middle linebacker for them. You don't see a lot of quarterbacks at any level throw for over 3,500 yards and then start at middle linebacker. He's a pretty special kid."

To Frenzen's point, Jensen rushed 11 times for 66 yards in the game last year. That's not a total that compares statistically to his night through the air, but when those runs came were just as impactful. Jensen avoided the rush and either scrambled to first downs on key third-down situations or often earned critical yardage back following a penalty or a negative play. Almost immediately after every one of those plays he hit a huge throw down the field.

"He's an all-state quarterback. It's going to be a tough test for us," Frenzen said. "In the same respect, if we're dialed in and doing our job, consistent with our effort, we have the ability to play with anybody in the state; I think we've shown that up to this point. The issue, though, is making sure we're doing that on every down and distance. We can't fall asleep for one play."