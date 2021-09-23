Lakeview eyes payback on Jensen, Bison

There's no two ways about it. Central City quarterback Kale Jensen shredded Lakeview a year ago in Columbus.
In one of his finest performances of the season, the record-setting signal caller torched the Vikings for 440 yards passing on 29 of 37 throws, tossed six touchdown and led Central City to a 57-8 humbling of Lakeview on its home field.
It was perhaps the low point of the Viking's five-game losing skid. They lost once more the next week, but began to see some signs of a turnaround. None of those were there against Jensen and Central City.
His passing total was his best of the season. Jensen's completion percentage and six-touchdown night were his second best of the year.
By the end of his junior year, he had led the Bison offense to a school record in average yards per game (433.1), the second-best average point total per game (44) and set the Nebraska 11-man record for completions in a game when he had 42 against Adams Central.
Lakeview is coming off a blowout of Lincoln Christian that has the team back on track to achieving its season goals. Central City comes into the game 1-3. It's an eerily similar scenario to a year ago for the Bison.
Both last year and this year they started 0-2. Last fall they recovered and won the next two before blowing out Lakeview. This year they're coming off a loss to Boone Central and still have a losing record. But Lakeview hasn't forgotten about how the wounded Bison put their head down and stampeded over the Vikings.
Regardless of the record or last week, a player like Jensen makes Central City dangerous.
"He can make every throw on the field, stretch the field well, but I think what's underrated is his running ability. He ran against us last year and it hurt as much as passing at times," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Then you flip the script and go on defense and he's playing middle linebacker for them. You don't see a lot of quarterbacks at any level throw for over 3,500 yards and then start at middle linebacker. He's a pretty special kid."
To Frenzen's point, Jensen rushed 11 times for 66 yards in the game last year. That's not a total that compares statistically to his night through the air, but when those runs came were just as impactful. Jensen avoided the rush and either scrambled to first downs on key third-down situations or often earned critical yardage back following a penalty or a negative play. Almost immediately after every one of those plays he hit a huge throw down the field.
"He's an all-state quarterback. It's going to be a tough test for us," Frenzen said. "In the same respect, if we're dialed in and doing our job, consistent with our effort, we have the ability to play with anybody in the state; I think we've shown that up to this point. The issue, though, is making sure we're doing that on every down and distance. We can't fall asleep for one play."
Central City took a 12-7 lead on No. 9 Battle Creek in the opener after the first quarter but then allowed the next 14 points. A fourth-quarter touchdown to cut it to 21-19 came too late. Jensen threw the ball 60 times, completed 27 for 274 yards and two touchdowns.
Class C-2 No. 6 Ord crushed Central City in Week 2 by picking off four Jensen passes. He threw for 291 yards but again completed less than 50% of his throws and had no help in the run game.
Central City picked up its first win in Week 3 during a 49-26 road victory at O'Neill. The Bison put the game away with five touchdowns between the second and third quarter. Jensen threw for four scores and 355 yards but also three interceptions.
Central City led twice at No. 5 Boone Central last week but the Cardinals led 36-35 in the fourth and scored the final 10 points after a touchdown drive then a defensive stand. Jensen threw for 338 yards, completed 55% of his passes and had two scores plus a pick-six.
Through four games the Central City senior has 1,258 yards passing, a 54% completion percentage and eight scores to go with eight interceptions. The Bison graduated four of their top five pass catchers and it seems the new guys have yet to develop week-to-week consistency.
But Lakeview, looking to build some momentum before district play, has its own consistency issues to fix. One week of taking the right mental edge to practice and games is exactly that, just one week. Frenzen said maintaining that edge, and winning the turnover battle, will be key to a road win Friday.
"We cannot turn the ball over, and we need to get turnovers. We can't give them anymore possessions than they're already going to get," he said. "We've got to take care of the football; have to."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.