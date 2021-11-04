Lakeview faces Boone Central squad still on the rise

Strength on strength meets Friday at Lakeview Stadium when 2 seed Boone Central pays a visit to 11 seed Lakeview for a Class C-1 quarterfinal matchup at Lakeview Stadium.

Boone Central has used size up front to push teams around to the tune of more than 240 yards per game and better than 6 yards per carry. Lakeview's big boys have cleared the way for 285 yards per game and better than 360 in each of the past three.

The Cardinals also come in with a two-quarterback system that puts them near 400 yards of offense on average thanks to the throwing arms of Braden Benes and Alex Christo.

Boone Central was just 4-5 a year ago and had suffered through three straight losing seasons before getting back on track in 2021. The Cardinals were unbeaten until Week 8 when Scotus went to Albion and ruined the perfect record.

Since then, the Cardinals have crushed O'Neill and beaten Wayne for a second time. Friday they bring in a team that has been the turnaround surprise of C-1 thanks to program development both physically and mentally.

"Definitely, both teams are similar up front. It's going to be a test for both of us," Frenzen said. "They're a team that mixes older, veteran players with some younger guys that have had a big impact. I think that's a big reason why they went from 4-5 to where they're at this year."

Young guys experiencing those growing pains earlier in their careers combined with a talented crop of underclassmen have come together at the right time, Frenzen said.

Boone Central shot out of the gate with an unexpected 39-17 win at Norfolk Catholic then followed it up by beating No. 1 Pierce in Week 5 and successfully navigating a gauntlet that included Battle Creek and Wayne in the two weeks after.

Four weeks in a row of that kind of quality eventually caught up to the Cardinals in Week 8 against the Shamrocks. But a schedule that includes six games against playoff teams and five wins in those matchups left Boone Central nearly at the top of the wildcard standings. At this point, it's anything but a fluke.

"We're definitely going to see a team that's physical and loves to play downhill. But they're also athletic and can get their guys to the edges, too," Frenzen said. "They've got a good balance."

Benes, a senior, is completing 64% of his passes with 686 total yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Christo has connected at 53% with 518 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Christo has also picked up 313 yards with his legs and run for four touchdowns. Benes' rushing numbers included 585 yards, 5.3 per carry and nine scores.

Sophomore Parker Borer is tops in rushing at 853 yards and better than 8 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. Senior Cody Maricle has 313 total yards on the ground, an average of 4.7 and four touchdowns.

Carsten Bird has caught 28 passes for 389 yards and six touchdowns. Ashton Schafer has 14 for 173 and five scores. Although Boone Central is about a 70/30 running team, most of those attempts come out of the spread with several receivers wide down the line. The idea is the basic spread concept to get fewer defenders in the box and capitalize on speed.

But if the Cardinals want to go speed on speed, Frenzen likes his chances.

"It comes down to playing with responsibility, doing your job, getting off blocks, getting to the perimeter, taking great pursuit angles and circling back," he said. "I think it's pretty close to being even."

Lakeview last hosted a quarterfinal playoff game at home in 2013 when it defeated Wahoo Neumann to make the semifinals. If the Vikings win on Friday they'll repeat that feat and be in the Class C-1 final four.

"I think each team is going to have a play here or there that's the big play," Frenzen said. "It's going to be whoever has the ability to move on to the next one and do the very best they can to get on to the next rep. I think the team that has that short-term memory is going to be in a good position at the end."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

