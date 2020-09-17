Lakeview faces surprisingly unbeaten Lincoln Christian

Lakeview football will be looking to get the offense back on track and snap a two-game losing streak on Friday in Lincoln when the Vikings travel to face 3-0 Lincoln Christian.
The Crusaders haven't started 3-0 since 2013 but have opened this fall with wins of 38-0 over Syracuse, 28-14 over Lincoln Lutheran and 48-7 over Fort Calhoun.
The Crusaders took it on the chin the last few years during 0-9 and 1-8 campaigns. But, those teams were made up largely of freshmen and sophomores who are now in their third year on the field and showing that the bumps and bruises were worth it.
Lincoln Christian is somewhat similar to Lakeview's last two opponents in offensive scheme. However, facing a triple option attack, the Vikings will have to stay disciplined and trust their teammates.
"It's your flexbone type of offense. If you turn on Navy or Army, it's that type of offense. It's an offense that will test your defensive discipline," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "It's a little bit of carry over from Pierce and Wayne. What we've seen has put us in decent shape for this team.
Lakeview fell to Pierce two weeks ago 41-21 when the Bluejays ran 36 plays to the Vikings 13 in the first half and established a 28-7 halftime advantage. Last week, though the Lakeview D was better able to get off the field in a 14-11 loss at Wayne, offensive struggles again exposed Viking defenders to long drives by the opponent.
The Blue Devils had nearly three times the amount of time of possession.
Lincoln Christian has used its triple option attack to methodically move the ball in long drives but has also taken advantage of undisciplined defenses with a handful of long touchdown runs.
Frenzen said the Crusaders feature a big fullback as one weapon in their triple option, a speed back on the pitch and a quarterback finely tuned in the art of the system.
Defensively, Lincoln Christian has allowed just 21 points.
"I think part of it is, probably, their offense has been on the field a lot. They're probably winning a lot of the time of possession over other teams. Their offense is aiding their defense, but their defense is also very good," Frenzen said. "They've got athletes running around that give different looks out of their 3-4.
"...They're doing everything you would out of a 3-4 and keeping teams guessing a little bit."
The Vikings managed just 42 rushing yards against Pierce and only 44 against Wayne. While stops are important on one side of the ball, it's having success on the other, specifically in the run game, that would help turn the recent lopsided ball control numbers around for Lakeview.
Just as the Crusaders' defense has benefited from long offensive possessions, Frenzen would like to make that an element on Friday and give the hosts a taste of their own medicine.
"We had an opportunity in that Wayne game to keep the chains moving - third-and-medium, those type of downs - and we'd miss assignments. We just weren't helping our defense very much in keeping our offense out there," he said. "Those two things go hand-in-hand. If we can get those things going on offense, then the other team's offense gets out of rhythm.
"We've been trying to address those issues."
Although the offense numbers look concerning three games into the season, Frenzen said more reps will make a difference. His offense only returns one player up front and, with a pandemic limiting offseason opportunities, and the offense failing to convert third downs early in the year, those reps have been limited.
Friday is another chance to gain more game experience and take another step toward the type of multiple offense Frenzen sees possible with the team's personnel.
"We had some really good moments against Pierce in the second half, and then last week, we just could not get out of our own way as far as missed assignments," Frenzen said. "...We've tried to simplify things to a certain extent and narrow the scope. From what we've seen in practice, that's benefited us. Now we've got to make sure to take that onto the field Friday night."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
