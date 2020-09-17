Lakeview faces surprisingly unbeaten Lincoln Christian

"We had an opportunity in that Wayne game to keep the chains moving - third-and-medium, those type of downs - and we'd miss assignments. We just weren't helping our defense very much in keeping our offense out there," he said. "Those two things go hand-in-hand. If we can get those things going on offense, then the other team's offense gets out of rhythm.

"We've been trying to address those issues."

Although the offense numbers look concerning three games into the season, Frenzen said more reps will make a difference. His offense only returns one player up front and, with a pandemic limiting offseason opportunities, and the offense failing to convert third downs early in the year, those reps have been limited.

Friday is another chance to gain more game experience and take another step toward the type of multiple offense Frenzen sees possible with the team's personnel.

"We had some really good moments against Pierce in the second half, and then last week, we just could not get out of our own way as far as missed assignments," Frenzen said. "...We've tried to simplify things to a certain extent and narrow the scope. From what we've seen in practice, that's benefited us. Now we've got to make sure to take that onto the field Friday night."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.