Lakeview falls in season opener at Ashland-Greenwood in top-10 matchup

In a matchup of top-10 teams, No. 7 Lakeview traveled into a hostile territory to square off against No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood. The young Vikings team dealt with self-inflicted mistakes and struggled to limit big plays in a 35-6 defeat Friday night in Ashland.

"I thought a lot of moments where we weren't on the same page, whether it's offensively, defensively, special teams. It's kind of putting ourselves behind the eight ball couple times, couldn't get out of our own. There was a lot of positives too. We had some really bright spots," Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said.

"I thought our defense for about 75% of the snaps it felt we did a really nice job. It was the 25% that we didn't close the gap on that maybe we just had three or four guys not doing their job, not in a good fit or something like that."

The Bluejays outgained Lakeview 389-82 yards. Ashland-Greenwood did most of its damage in the run game, rushing for 258 yards on 38 carries for an average rush of 6.8 yard. Four of its five touchdown was via the run game.

Senior tailback Nate Upton led the Bluejays with 25 carries, 119 yards and one touchdown. Junior Drake Zimmerman ended the night with 87 yards on five carries with a touchdown.

Ashland-Greenwood quarterback Dane Jacobsen completed 13 of his 17 passes for 127 yards. The junior ended with two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing.

"We didn't get 100% of the plays we wanted them to go. It wasn't necessarily effort a lot of times. It was just maybe not a good fit we needed on defense or maybe didn't rally best, didn't take good angle," Frenzen said. "They had big plays. It wasn't one guy messing up. We had three or four that just didn't have the right frame of mind or right fit. They took advantage of that."

Lakeview struggled to get its offense going after its first drive of the game. The team averaged just 2.6 yard per carry, finishing with 30 rushes for 78 yards. Seniors Miguel Cullum and Landon Ternus recorded 22 rushing yards each. Owen Bargen and Evan Line recorded 16 yards each.

Brenden Sloup, in his first game as the starting quarterback, was 2 for 10 passing for 4 yards and one interception. Sloup was sacked three times.

"A lot of room improvement. It starts with our coaching staff," Frenzen said. "We got to make sure to get our guys in a position to be successful, so we'll do a deep dive to see what we can do to make it a little better for them and try to do what we can to take advantage in some of the things we have."

The Bluejays took the lead in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, they reached the end zone twice on a 40-yard touchdown run by Zimmerman and a 29-yard passing touchdown by Jacobsen to junior Isaac Carson. That gave Ashland-Greenwood a 21-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, a 2-yard touchdown run increased the lead to 28-0. Lakeview got on the board at the start of the fourth quarter. With the Bluejays backed up inside their own 5 yard line, the Vikings forced a fumble on a halfback pitch which they recovered in the end zone to make it 28-6.

The Bluejays scored a touchdown with 3:27 remaining, a 2-yard scamper by Jacobsen to make it 35-6.

Lakeview, on the night, recovered four fumbles. Turner Halvorsen, Will Hrouda, Braxton Borer and Kurt Schneider recovered one each. Blake Anderson led the Vikings with seven tackles. Bargen recorded six and Halvorsen and Schneider finished with five apiece.

"Great first drive for them, but they had to fight and scratch and claw to get all their yards. Made them earn it definitely. We had some some things going a little bit offensively on our first drive," Frenzen said. "Just couldn't finish it and just got us not in a good spot. We didn't have field position the rest of the game after that first drive. We had some really good moments defensively, but I just felt like our offense wasn't helping our defense out."

Borer punted the ball six times, pinning Ashland-Greenwood at the 1-yard line twice. He averaged 34.3 yards per punt with his longest going for 45 yards.

"I thought he (Borer) did a really nice job. He was able to flip the field a couple times," Frenzen said. "He pinned them twice inside the one twice and one we ended up getting a touchdown out of it and we came close to getting a safety down there. Great job by our punt team tonight."

Lakeview will play its first home game of the season Friday against Boys Town.

"It's one of those things where we can take a lot away from this game and learn. We're already working and trying to figure out how to get back on track," Frenzen said. "I know our kids will respond and be ready to go next week."