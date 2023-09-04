Following a Week 1 loss to Ashland-Greenwood, the Lakeview football team was able to get into the win column on a near walk-off at Boys Town.

With under a minute to play, Lakeview scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 13-yard run from Derek Line to take the final lead of 28-21, and Lakeview ultimately earned their first win in the tight game over the Cowboys.

"It was just a good job by our team responding to a lot of adversity throughout the night," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "They kept coming back and answering every time. I'm proud of our kids for going into their place and being able to do what they did several times throughout the night, they really had a lot of positives that can take away from."

The game-winning touchdown was able to happen thanks to a strong showing from the Viking defense to force a turnover.

"They turned the ball over late, around their 10-yard line," Frenzen said. "They ran a fake punt deep in their territory and didn't get it. Then we were able to take it in and score."

One of the biggest differences between Week 1 and Week 2 from the Vikings was an improvement from the offensive line.

"It was really good to see our offensive line take a step forward on Friday and really improve and start gelling a little bit," Frenzen said. "We had a lot of missed assignments in Week 1 and I thought there were a lot less in Week 2."

The two teams had a slugfest throughout with Line getting the first touchdown to give the Vikings an early 7-0 lead. Boys Town would score in the second quarter and take their only lead of the game after converting a two-point attempt.

The Vikings would go on a 14-0 run thanks to a 64-yard touchdown run from Yordi Dominguez and a passing touchdown from Clayton Thomson to Levi Hrouda.

Boys Town would score the next 13 points before Line's game-winning rushing touchdown.

Overall, Boys Town finished with more yards after outgaining the Vikings 291-233. Boys Town finished with 169 yards in the air and 122 on the ground.

Lakeview's defense had strong showings from Kurt Schneider and Dominguez with the two having the most tackles on the team. Schneider finished with 10 and Dominguez finished with nine.

"I thought our defense played really well overall but we gave up a couple of big plays and we need to get that taken care of," Frenzen said. "We gave up some big plays in the first game that really came back to haunt us, same thing in the second game. Our ability to slow down teams needs to be a little better and we haven't done a great job at that through the first two games."

On offense, Lakeview recorded 139 rushing yards and 94 passing.

Dominguez and Line led the Vikings on the ground with 76 and 41 yards respectively. The two also combined for the team's three rushing touchdowns. Trevor Sloup was third on the team with 15 yards.

"Both of those guys ran really hard and I thought Trevor Sloup gave us some good yardage as well," Frenzen said. "Our coordinating with strength and conditioning has been really good and our kids have taken advantage of that especially with Yordi (Dominguez) having a really outstanding run where he broke a couple of tackles and got a long touchdown and that was big for us."

Thomson finished with Lakeview's 94 passing yards after going 12 for 24 on attempts. He also added one interception to his yardage and touchdown.

"He had some really good plays as far as our passing game is concerned, there's a couple I know he'd like to have back," Frenzen said. "He had some really key plays for us throughout the game."

Jakob Tenski was the top target on passes as he finished with receiving yards on four catches.

The Vikings improved to 1-1 with the win and they will now look to improve to 2-1 with unbeaten Boone Central coming to Lakeview for a Week 3 matchup on Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

"We need to focus on each kid doing their job and the win shows when we do that good things will happen for us," Frenzen said. "We know we're going to have to play extremely hard again and I want to see that carry over. I also want us to continue to limit mistakes and if we do those two things that shows we're continuing to move in a good direction."