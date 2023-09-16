The Lakeview football team has been hoping for a complete game through three weeks but fallen short in a 1-2 start. On Friday, the Vikings played their most complete game of the season.

Lakeview hosted St. Paul Friday night and pulled away with a 24-7 victory.

"I'm really pleased with how our kids stuck together, I thought we played a pretty complete game," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Not everything was perfect but we definitely took a big step forward tonight. This was by far the cleanest we've played"

The Vikings' defense held the Wildcats scoreless for most of the night until St. Paul punched in their lone score of the night with just 1:00 to play in the fourth to end the potential shutout.

"We had the shutout until right until the end, I'm really proud with how our defense stepped up," Frenzen said. "I think they've been playing really good all year, we've just been giving up big plays, we didn't give up any big plays and that was key."

Overall, St. Paul's offense was held to 185 yards with 46 coming through the air and 139 on the ground in large part due to the Viking defensive line.

"I thought we played good upfront against a good offensive line," Frenzen said. "I didn't know exactly what the matchup would be like but our kids were in there and I was really pleased with our physicality."

Lakeview's defense would also force five punts and an interception by Clayton Thomson. Yordi Dominguez would lead the group with 11 tackles and Trevor Sloup added nine.

Lakeview's offense was led by Blake Rathbone who had two touchdowns on 66 receiving yards and 28 rushing yards.

"I'm feeling good, I'm really excited about where this program is heading," Rathbone said. "I played well and the win means a lot to me. I think everyone is feeling like we can win more games and getting in the groove of picking it up."

The Lakeview offense finished with 295 yards including 206 on the ground and 86 in the air.

"We wanted to come in and run the football and I felt like we did that consistently," Frenzen said. "I was pleased with the offensive line."

Rathbone had two key catches in the win including a 36-yard touchdown reception and a 30-yard catch which set up the Vikings in the redzone. Rathbone would eventually score on a 4-yard rush.

"It means a lot that they can trust me and I can trust my teammates in key spots," Rathbone said. "I have their back and they have mine."

Lakeview's offense also had key performances from Derek Line and Thomson.

Line finished with 133 rushing yards on 18 attempts and he'd add one touchdown on the ground.

"I was really pleased with Derek Line, I felt like we got a lot of mileage out of him," Frenzen said.

Thomson passed for 86 yards and a touchdown while also adding 10 yards with his legs.

"I thought he was really steady and did a nice job," Frenzen said. "He was very clean, I was pleased with how he kept in there and I thought he did a nice job directing our offense."

While Lakeview won 24-7, the two teams played close for most of the game with them having a 0-0 tie after the first quarter.

"I was hoping our depth would take over after a while, which it did," Frenzen said.

The first score of the game would come on Rathbone's run which occurred with just 3 seconds to play in the opening half.

"That was huge, it was huge for the confidence and it was huge for the cushion going into halftime," Frenzen said.

Lakeview would finish with 17 points in the second half including the Rathbone catch and Line scoring on an 11-yard run on fourth and three.

"That was a great run by (Line), I told him before he went out there we got the play we like and he had to be decisive and get downhill and that's exactly what happened," Frenzen said.

Sloup would add the other three points thanks to a 23-yard kick that went through the uprights.

The win comes on the heels of a 35-0 loss to Boone Central a week prior which the Vikings wanted to bounce back from.

"We felt like we played hard last week, we just needed to play cleaner," Frenzen said. "We've made a lot of improvement from last week to this week and we're going to continue taking steps forward."

The now 2-2 Vikings will head to Wahoo on Sept. 22, in hopes of winning a second straight game.

"It's just about the next game and we're going to enjoy this one but I'm going to get back to work right away," Frenzen said. "We're going to start attacking it, our kids want to do well and they want to have a successful run. It's just about doing the things we've been doing which is coming to practice and trying to improve each and every day."