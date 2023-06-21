Lakeview football completed its summer team program on Wednesday hosting the fourth and final week of its passing league. The Vikings squared off against Norfolk and Schuyler in 7-on-7 touch football.

Norfolk defeated Lakeview 18-12 in the first game. It bounced back with an overtime victory over Schuyler on a touchdown completion from junior Clayton Thomson to junior Jakob Tenski.

"I was really pleased with our effort (Wednesday). We had a great vibe in there, energy from start to finish," Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "It was our best week of the summer so far, so to get to this point where it's the dog days of summer and we've been through some install stuff, we've been to team camp and to come out and play with that energy and effort at the end of what was a busy work month of June for us is very encouraging for me. I'm very excited about the direction we're going."

Frenzen said he'll be leaning on his senior class to provide leadership. Kurt Schneider and Yordi Dominguez played big roles as linebackers while other seniors Derek Line, Jordan Simons and Will Hrouda will step into larger varsity roles this season.

"We're a little younger this year," Schneider said. "We know we lost some key leaders on defense especially, so we're really just been trying to communicate it out. We've made a lot of strides knowing our assignment and getting a lot better."

The secondary graduated the most after the graduations of Owen Bargen, Turner Halvorsen and Braxton Borer. Frenzen said he's pleased with how the summer has gone for them.

"They're all All-District players and all were on our state championship team a couple years ago and all big-time contributors the last couple years," Frenzen said. "Those three guys are all gone, so we're going to have to try and fill those roles. That could be with multiple guys. We don't know yet, but we just want to get those guys reps and get eyes on them."

Thomson stepped up as the starting quarterback after Brenden Sloup went down with a knee injury. As a sophomore, he completed 64% of his passes for 554 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

The junior's had a full offseason to prepare to be the starter under center in the fall.

"Last year, he (Thomson) was up there on the hill with the younger guys. This year he's down here running it. Week one to now, that's as big as an improvement we've seen so I was really happy with what we saw there," Frenzen said. "The biggest thing I saw with Clayton was week one from week four if he did make a mistake, which wasn't a lot (Wednesday), he immediately looks to me and knows what he did. He said coach I should've done this, so his self-correction and self-evaluation, his self-coaching is going in a great direction and just excited with how he finished off passing league."

Surrounding Thomson will be a lot of inexperienced players. Lakeview graduated its top two tailbacks in Landon Ternus and Bargen, its top two wide receivers in Borer and Halvorsen and its starting tight end Maxwell Fremarek.

"Derek Line has been great this offseason. He's trying to do a lot of extra things to get himself ready to go for the fall. Will Hrouda is moving from quarterback to wide receiver," Frenzen said. "We like the way he looks. Jacob Dawson's done a good job, Jakob Tenski is as solid as anyone. Caleb Stubbert wasn't here (Wednesday) at tight end, but he's had a nice summer. Blake Rathbone, for a sophomore, he's electrifying. He does a lot of good things.

"I can go on and on about a lot of bright spots from a lot of people, but we got a lot of guys that I know are going to step up and have a big year for us."

For the likes of Hrouda, Line and Simons, they're ready to step up to fill the void left by the recent graduating class.

Last season, Line rushed for 283 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries. The senior will enter the fall as the top returning rusher while also recording 33 tackles on defense.

"Just being a junior last year and being a senior this year, just stepping into a leadership role is very important," Line said.

Along with the passing league, Lakeview traveled to Lincoln on June 11-13 for a three-day camp with the Husker football program. Frenzen said the summer was all about getting reps in as they break until preseason gets underway in August.

"We achieved what we wanted to achieve. Yeah, we want to compete and win these things as much as we can, but the ultimate goal is to get kids as many reps as we possibly can. That goal was achieved. Through that process, we are able to evaluate kids and maybe move a kid from one position to another position," Frenzen said. "Those things will happen and as far as trying to win those competitions, but the ultimate thing is let's get kids reps. Let's get their football IQ increase, let's get their field awareness going in the right direction and we hope that pays dividends in the fall."