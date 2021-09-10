Lakeview football moves on from Pierce, prepares for the next battle

Lakeview football earned a measure of respect from the Nebraska high school football world following last week's 28-27 battle at No. 1 Pierce.

The Vikings moved up in the Lincoln Journal Star poll to No. 4 and remained No. 2 in the World-Herald despite the loss.

But that game is now in the past, and successful seasons aren't built on moral victories. Coach Kurt Frenzen was interested to see how his team came back together this week, win or lose, and prepared to move forward after a huge early game in the schedule.

To be sure, there were some bumps and bruises to overcome, and a few of the guys started out the week moving a little slower than normal. By Wednesday morning, the team's last full padded practice, the intensity and intentions were back to what he has seen throughout this fall. It was the best practice of the week and one of the best of the season.

It was a good sign of maturity for a group that has come to understand its hopes and dreams won't be determined by one result.

"That game is not going to define what this team's season is going to be. It's going to be, what happens after this," Frenzen said. "We need to get dialed right back in to our next opponent. They know that's going to be a task again. They're ready for another challenge."