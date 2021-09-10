Lakeview football moves on from Pierce, prepares for the next battle

Lakeview football earned a measure of respect from the Nebraska high school football world following last week's 28-27 battle at No. 1 Pierce.
The Vikings moved up in the Lincoln Journal Star poll to No. 4 and remained No. 2 in the World-Herald despite the loss.
But that game is now in the past, and successful seasons aren't built on moral victories. Coach Kurt Frenzen was interested to see how his team came back together this week, win or lose, and prepared to move forward after a huge early game in the schedule.
To be sure, there were some bumps and bruises to overcome, and a few of the guys started out the week moving a little slower than normal. By Wednesday morning, the team's last full padded practice, the intensity and intentions were back to what he has seen throughout this fall. It was the best practice of the week and one of the best of the season.
It was a good sign of maturity for a group that has come to understand its hopes and dreams won't be determined by one result.
"That game is not going to define what this team's season is going to be. It's going to be, what happens after this," Frenzen said. "We need to get dialed right back in to our next opponent. They know that's going to be a task again. They're ready for another challenge."
The challenge is 2-0 Wayne coming to Columbus after a 34-6 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and a 40-20 victory over West Point-Beemer. The Blue Devils have won each of the past two games in the series between the two programs, and both have come down to crucial plays late in the ballgame.
Lakeview missed a game-winning field goal in 2019 and a two-point conversion in overtime. The Vikings missed another late field goal for a tie last year, managed just 119 yards of total offense and couldn't get the defense off the field. Wayne held a dominant 35:08-12:52 advantage in time of possession.
The loss last year was the second in a row that started five straight. In 2019 it was the first that also led into a five-game skid.
If any distractions remain from playing Pierce, having Wayne on the schedule next provides an immediate motivation to refocus.
"We have a lot of respect for Wayne because we always have great games with them whenever we play," Frenzen said. "In my 20 years here we've played probably 10 times. For the most part, it seems like it comes down to the fourth quarter and who's going to execute at the end."
Available records online indicated Lakeview has a 5-4 record against Wayne since 2012. Four of those contests have been one-score games.
"We haven't talked a lot about the last few years. We've talked about this year's Wayne team because this year's Wayne team is pretty good," Frenzen said. "... I think the guys are excited to get back on the field. It was a tough ending last week. I don't think they can get back out there fast enough to start playing football again."
Wayne features the same size and physicality traditional Blue Devil teams have recently. The roster has nine players 230 pounds or heavier.
But unlike recently, when Russ Plager's team has run the offense under center, this year's squad is utilizing shotgun much more and incorporating run plays for the quarterback into the playbook. Senior Tanner Walling threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another in last week's win. He also had three scores in the opener, two on the ground and one through the air.
"The last few years they've been in Wing-T, well now they're in shotgun and get a lot of quarterback run game involved. They've got a really nice running back they run out of pistol and offset him a little bit," Frenzen said. "They do a nice job of using the weapons they have. They've scored and moved the ball by going vertical quite a bit. It's a little bit of a different Wayne team."
Lakeview totaled 275 yards last week and had a balanced attack that included 120 yards passing and two scores and 155 yards rushing and two scores. Four different Vikings had a reception and five carried the ball. Adam Van Cleave was tops through the air on five catches for 65 yards and a score. Landon Ternus picked up 62 yards rushing on 16 touches and scored twice.
Finding success in a variety of ways and keeping the defense guessing is a factor Frenzen hopes can become a regular occurrence. What he was most impressed with, though, was how the offense responded to the defense. Pierce put nine in the box on many plays and dared Lakeview to throw. Whether it was a short slant or hitch, or a toss over the top, the Vikings accepted the challenge.
"I was pleased with, early in the game, they were going to see if we could blow the top of the defense, and we did that. Late in the game, they were willing to let us beat them running the football. We took it down the field on a lot of tough, hard-nosed runs," Frenzen said. "Everybody had a hand in that. I feel really good about a running game that can spread the wealth like that. That makes it tough on a defense if we can continue to do that; that's going to be the same."
The game is not on local radio but can be streamed on Lakeview's Striv channel at Striv.tv. It will be broadcast on local Wayne radio 104.9 KTCH.
"Any time you play a good team, turnovers are a huge part of it, field position is a huge part of it. Last year I felt like we were in position to win the game because we had a huge turnover late and we had field position," Frenzen said. "If we can do those things again, I feel good about that. And you can't have mistakes. We've got to be crisp and clean in all three phases. You're going to have to check all the boxes to win the game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.