For a second straight year, Lakeview opened the season against Ashland-Greenwood and for a second straight year the Bluejays were able to get the best of the Vikings.

In 2022, Ashland-Greenwood beat Lakeview 35-6 to kick off the season at home. The Vikings played host but struggled at times in a 28-3 loss to the Bluejays on Friday.

"I liked the resolve of our team, I liked how we were mentally tough," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We kept competing and working our tails off the whole game."

Lakeview started about as good as any team could hope to start a season after Trevor Sloup recovered an Ashland-Greenwood fumble on the opening kickoff.

The Vikings would start the game at the Bluejay 27 and storm all the way to the three before a drop in the endzone would stall the drive.

Sloup would finish the opening possession with a kick for three to give Lakeview its lone lead of the day. Along with the field goal and fumble recovery, Sloup would continue his impact on the defensive side of the ball by making plays around the field.

"I thought he did a really nice job out there," Frenzen said.

Ashland-Greenwood would quickly take over the game by scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and second quarter including touchdowns on three straight possessions.

"I thought our defensive staff did a great job making adjustments after that," Frenzen said. "We came in with a game plan, they came in and put us in a bind just by formation and some matchups they liked."

Lakeview would come out of the half strong and not allow Ashland-Greenwood to add any more points to the Bluejays' total.

"I'm pleased with our effort in the second half and the way we came out and played shutout football," Frenzen said. "We were able to salvage a lot of pride in a game that could have went another way real drastically."

Along with the four first half touchdowns Ashland-Greenwood finished with 146 rushing yards on 30 attempts and they added 149 yards through the air.

Lakeview's offense had chances to put points on the board throughout the night but fell flat at points. The Vikings missed out on three fourth-down attempts on the night.

"Offensively we just have to start executing at a little bit of a higher level," Frenzen said. "We made too many mental mistakes, we weren't blocking who we were supposed to. We knew what we were supposed to do and if 11 guys are doing their job we can be a pretty decent football team. There's a lot of room for improvement."

Clayton Thomson led Lakeview's offense with 109 passing yards. The Viking runners finished with 22 total rushes for 39 yards.

"I just don't know if we could get into a groove with our backs because we were missing assignments up front," Frenzen said. "We we were playing some young guys but I think the backs did good."

One factor that seemed to plague Lakeview throughout the night was multiple Vikings cramping up.

"We had several guys have to step up because the cramping was definitely an issue," Frenzen said. "We can't have that be an issue, we have to do a better job with that, get hydrated and take care of ourselves this weekend."

Because of the cramping issue, Lakeview had a lot of guys get onto the field against the Bluejays.

"We had a lot of kids step in, we had a lot of players get in," Frenzen said. "That bodes well for us in the future, I hope to see some good things that way."

With the loss, Lakeview falls to 0-1 and will now look for a bounce-back win in week three with the Vikings traveling to Boys Town.

"We got to carry out our assignments on offense, that's the main thing," Frenzen said. "Sometimes we were doing our own thing and we talked about that, we got to do our job and we did not do that consistently enough."

Last year, Lakeview earned a 28-15 win against Boys Town.

"They're a very tough Boys Town team," Frenzen said. "We need to be ready to go, we just have to reset and get back to work. We have a big chance to make a big improvement but it's not going to be easy."