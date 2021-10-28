Lakeview Football: Vikes look to roll momentum over on Milford

There was certainly quite a bit of satisfaction for the Vikings last week in Lakeview's 35-0 win over Scotus. And while there have been bigger wins that have had a larger effect on the season as a whole, taking down an unbeaten Shamrock team ranked No. 3 in the final game of the regular season might have been a new high for the program.

What's the reward? Go on the road and play 8-1 Milford. Reward might not be the proper term. But the win secured the first playoff spot for the team in four years and gives the Vikings a chance to have the kind of season they envisioned from the start.

That's where the mindset was in a week of preparation for the Class C-1 playoffs. Smashing Scotus was fun, but a long postseason run has always been the goal. That starts at No. 5 Milford.

"We moved on quickly to Milford, and that's out of complete respect for Milford because they are a very talented football team. Our coaching staff felt it was important to turn the page, move on to the next game and start putting all our energy into the Eagles," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "They've had a very nice season, they're going to be ready to go and going on the road down there, we've put our attention on that instead."

Milford has three wins over teams with a winning record including No. 9 Auburn. The Eagles also met up with current No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in Week 2 and dropped their only contest of the year a 33-0 loss. Since then, Milford has won seven straight, scored over 40 points five times and held three opponents to single digits.

Milford won C-1 District 1 by sweeping the likes of Auburn, Nebraska City, Lincoln Christian, Falls City and Fairbury. Auburn led 14-2 at the start of the fourth quarter when two Milford touchdowns secured a late win. The Eagles were also up 21-0 on playoff team Wahoo before that one tightened up to a 28-27 win.

"They're very talented up front. They've got a good line, and their tight end is very talented as well," Frenzen said. "(Quarterback Jaxon Weyand) is fast and dangerous in the open field as anyone we've played this year."

Weyand does it on offense, defense and special teams - returning kicks and punts. Offensively, he guides an attack in the I-formation that runs counter, bootleg and jet sweep. Defensively, Milford utilizes a 4-4 man defense.

"I think it's going to come down to our ability to keep possessions going, stay ahead of the chains, don't have any mistakes and win the turnover battle," Frenzen said. "Their quarterback alone is very explosive."

Weyand's abilities with his legs and his arms are as good as, if not better, than any quarterback Lakeview has seen this season. The Vikings have faced better throwers and maybe a better runner or two, but Weyand might be the best combination.

On defense, the Eagles are one of the most stout units in the state, allowing just over 15 points per game.

This fall marks the 16th trip to the playoffs for the program. The Eagles were runners-up in 1995 and 1996. They haven't won a playoff game since 2010.

"I feel good about where our head is at just for the simple fact that nothing feels different than it has the previous six weeks when we've been putting these games together," Frenzen said. "That's a good sign. It's been business as usual, and that needs to continue if we want to stay around."

