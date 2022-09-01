Lakeview hopes friendly confines lead to win against Boys Town

Lakeview returns home for its first game since winning last year's state championship Friday against Boys Town. The Vikings are coming off a 35-6 loss at Ashland-Greenwood in which the offense generated just 82 total yards.

It was a tough first game for a team that returned just four starters going into a environment dubbed by Ashland-Greenwood as the Cameron Indoor of Nebraska high school football. Vikings head coach Kurt Frenzen said communication has been a key point of emphasis in practice.

"I don't care if it's in the offensive line or the defense as a whole. Just assignments and getting a clear-cut version of what they needed to do. With that, we've simplified things a little bit, try to take advantage of our current players' skillset," Frenzen said. "I'm really encouraged with the direction we're going after this weekend. I think the kids have been upbeat and excited to get back to the field and get to play another game."

Frenzen said they did a great job creating turnovers against the Bluejays. Lakeview forced six fumbles and recovered four of them.

"I told them I think defensively we played hard like 75% of the time or on most plays, 75% of our defense was doing what they were supposed to do and playing with great effort," he said. "We got to close the gap on the 25% and do better with that. That was probably the biggest thing we talked about."

Offensively, senior quarterback Brenden Sloup completed 2 of his 12 passes and was sacked three times in his first career start behind an offensive line that graduated four of its five starting linemen from last year. Lakeview also ran the ball 30 times for 78 yards.

Frenzen said they try to do as many things as they can to script the best plays to fit Sloup's skillset.

"Big, strong kid with a good arm so we want to make sure we're doing that," Frenzen said. "He's (Sloup) a smart kid as well, so we want to do the things that maybe he can get us the right play on the field, giving him a check on the line type of option and having him be able to get us out of play that we called and maybe into a play that maybe takes advantage of their defensive sets.

"When you got a kid who's been around football for a long time and he knows the game and has a good football IQ, you want to do everything you can to give him the tools necessary to get our team going in the right direction on the field."

The Vikings face Boys Town for the third straight year on Friday. Lakeview defeated the Cowboys 37-6 last year and 62-0 in 2020 as both games were played in Week 1. Boys Town is coming off a 33-8 loss last week versus No. 10 Auburn.

Last year, the Cowboys started the season 0-3 before reeling off six consecutive wins en route to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in two years.

"They're going to be big, athletic and fast. They always take a huge jump from Week 1 to Week 2. They got another week of practice of just gelling together, so we're going to see a much improved team from Week 1," Frenzen said. "Even on the film, there was a lot of things that didn't go their way. I expect them to make a big improvement and hopefully we'll do the same."

Frenzen said the players are comfortable with the routine heading into a home game and he said he hopes that translates onto the field.

Friday's game is Lakeview's only home game during the first four weeks of the season. After playing last week at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood, the Vikings will travel to No. 5 Boone Central and No. 9 St. Paul the next two weeks.

Frenzen said he doesn't want to players focusing on the big picture.

"Trying to get us to dial in and whatever the task at hand is very key and hopefully we've done a good job as a coaching staff modeling that," he said. "Hopefully we'll be able to focus in on Boys Town and not worry about anything else at this point in time."

The turnover battle will be the key to the game, Frenzen said. The Vikings won it last week, but the offense wasn't able to take advantage of the opportunities.

"Hopefully we can get that same output from our defense as far as turnovers are concerned," Frenzen said. "On offense, just getting in a rhythm a little bit and get some of those timing issues that we're struggling with a little bit last week. Hopefully if that happens, we can kind of get in a groove and get some things going offensively."