Lakeview lays it on North Bend

The Lakeview defense created four first-half turnovers, scored on all four and ran away with yet another blowout win Friday at home. The Vikings put up all their points by halftime and claimed a 42-6 homecoming win against North Bend to improve to 5-2.

Mason Viergutz and Braxton Borer picked off passes while Mason Klug and Cooper Tessendorf recovered fumbles. Adam Van Cleave, Landon Ternus and Brock Mahoney each score twice, Van Cleave ran for more than 100 yards for the fourth time in five games and the Vikings put forth the type of performance that never left the result in doubt.

Van Cleave picked up 112 yards rushing on just five carries - an average of 22.4 per rush - and had touchdown runs of 58 and 25.

Lakeview led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at the half. North Bend scored its lone points with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter after 11 plays and an 87-yard drive. But by then, the starting lineup was on the sidelines enjoying another job well done.

Since dropping to 1-2 after a loss to Wayne, Lakeview has either put up, or come within a play or two of, generating 400 yards of offense every week. On the other side of the ball, the defense has allowed less than 200 each time other than at Central City, and much of that was earned in garbage time.

The special teams weren't as noticeable this week, but that's often the case when the punt team stays on the sidelines and the kick return team gets just two opportunities. Mason Klug, however, was a perfect 6 for 6 on extra points.

"Our practices have been a lot harder. Everybody is getting on and watching film and locking into their job. Everyone is just doing their job and doing what they have to do," quarterback Kolby Blaser said. "It's all for the team."

Blaser guided an offense on Friday night that generated touchdown runs of 9 (Mahoney), 58 (Van Cleave), 12 (Ternus), 25 (Van Cleave), 4 (Ternus) and 5 (Mahoney), piled up 397 total yards and rushed for 230 on 33 carries. He was also 6 for 9 throwing with 167 yards. Six different receivers caught a pass including a long of 42 for Turner Halvorsen.

Were it not for shorter fields because of turnovers, the offense might have been closer to 500 yards. But regardless of what the stats say, it's been a whole lot of fun to be a part of.

"Our O-line the last three weeks has done really well," Van Cleave said. "It's really nice for me when huge holes are opening up and I've just got to run through them."

Including Wayne, even though it was a loss, Van Cleave has put together 561 yards on the ground in the last five weeks, scored 11 times and is averaging more than 13 yards per carry.

"I just think that's mostly our O-line. I don't think I have a whole lot of credit for that," he said. "If you go back and look at film, there's multiple runs where I'm not even touched. I definitely have to give it to them."

"It's fun; it's the most fun I've had in while. I definitely like what we're doing here."

Lakeview also improved to 2-0 in the district and set up a winner-take-all for the automatic playoff bid in a few weeks against Scotus. The Shamrocks defeated Schuyler 42-7 and are 3-0 in district play. Lakeview gets Schuyler next while Scotus travels to 7-0 and No. 3 Boone Central. Regardless of what happens in those games, the Shamrocks and Vikings will meet Oct. 22 for the district crown.

Between then and now, coach Kurt Frenzen is hoping for the same kind of business-like approach his team has had for the past month.

"That's what we're striving to do, because I feel like there was a lull early in the season where I don't know if we were necessarily like that," he said. "We're really stressing, it doesn't matter who we're playing, we need to make sure we're taking the same exact approach week in and week out. That's been the story here lately, and that's going to have to continue."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

