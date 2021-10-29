Lakeview mauls Milford for first playoff win since 2013

Lakeview scored four straight touchdowns, generated 478 yards of offense and dominated a 42-20 road playoff win Friday in Milford.

Lakeview scored first, allowed a long halfback pass for a touchdown to tie it on a trick play but then built a 28-point lead before the hosts found the end zone again with 6:22 left in the third quarter.

It's the first playoff win for the program since 2013 and earns the Vikings a home game next week against fourth-ranked and third-seeded Boone Central.

Lakeview has won seven in a row and looks to have found a rhythm that makes the Vikings much more dangerous than an average 11 seed.

"I think it goes back to how we're approaching each and every day at practice. I feel like we've been really locked in," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "The kids have been putting a lot of time into the film room and getting it done for their prep. Then, when they take the field Friday night, you've got a confident team taking the field that's done the work on the front end to get themselves to that point."

Lakeview opened the scoring on a touchdown drive after taking the opening kickoff. Kolby Blaser plunged across the line for a 2-yard score and a 7-0 lead. Milford answered thanks to a 51-yard pass from running back Eli Vondra to receiver Ayden Shock just over two minutes later. The Eagles didn't score again until they were trailing 35-7.

Lakeview took over with a Blaser 1-yard dive, Adam Van Cleave 3-yard run, Mason Viergutz 23-yard pass from Blaser and Van Cleave 34-yard touchdown. Blaser scored his second, Van Cleave his first and Viergutz caught a touchdown all in the the second quarter. The Vikings capitalized on an interception during that span and made two other defensive stands.

Van Cleave scored his second with 8:33 left in the third. Milford cut it to 35-14 on a 30-yard touchdown pass and was within 35-20 on a 9-yard run with 9:56 left in the game. Lakeview responded with an extended drive and Blaser's third touchdown run, this one from 19 yards out.

Lakeview picked up 379 yards rushing and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. Van Cleave went over 1,000 yards from the season with 139 yards on 17 carries, Cooper Tessendorf had 80 on 13 touches, Landon Ternus picked up 94 on 12 and Blaser had 47 on 13.

"We played really well up front again," Frenzen said. "That was definitely a plus for our team. I thought our offensive line and tight end really came off the line tough tonight, and obviously our running backs ran tough."

On the other side of the ball, the defense allowed 275 yards, just 103 on the ground and 172 through the air. Quarterback Jaxon Weyand was limited to 6 for 20 throwing for 91 yards and was intercepted twice. Vondra ran 11 times for just 35 yards.

Viergutz picked off one pass; Braxton Borer the other. Defensive lineman Jaeden Jenkinson led with five tackles while linebacker Brock Mahoney had a sack.

"I was very pleased with our defense because they responded," Frenzen said. "Our defense came up big when we absolutely needed them to."

It was a 22-point win but one that was much more lopsided than even that margin indicates. The 51-yard trick play touchdown, a 70-yard pass that was nearly prevented by a sack for a safety and two Lakeview fumbles on drives in Milford territory allowed the Eagles to hang around, but only for so long.

Boone Central was a 42-35 winner over Wayne in a rematch of those two district opponents. The Cardinals come to Columbus 9-1. The two programs have never met in the playoffs. Lakeview last hosted a home playoff game in a 55-35 win over Wahoo Neumann in 2013.

"Just like I've been saying since Week 4, we're going to make sure we dialed in an focused on this opponent," Frenzen said. "We're going to put everything we have, energy and effort into this. Boone Central is a big-time team, and we're going to have to have a big-time game against them."

