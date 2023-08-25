The Lakeview football team has been putting in work throughout the offseason and now looks to open the season against Ashland-Greenwood.

"It's been exciting and new for a lot of our football players," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "I think we've taken some big strides forward. Hopefully, we'll continue to see that throughout the course of the season and we can just keep improving each and every week."

Lakeview will play host to the Bluejays today, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. while looking for redemption.

The Vikings fell in their first game of 2022 at Ashland-Greenwood 35-6. Lakeview would then fall at Boone Central two weeks later in a 27-10 game.

Lakeview now gets a chance to face both teams at home in the first three weeks with both Boone Central and Ashland-Greenwood being highly rated. According to Journal Star rankings, Boone Central enters 2023 as the No. 1 Class C-1 team and Ashland-Greenwood is third, the Vikings are 10th.

"We like the possibilities of playing at home, the familiar feel, familiar setting and the excitement of the crowd will be great," Frenzen said. "With that being said whether you're home or away good teams just lock in at the task at hand and hopefully we can do that early."

Overall, Lakeview finished with an 8-3 record in 2022 with their season ending after a playoff win.

"Anytime you get a couple of games in the playoffs you get extra practice and extra reps for young guys which is always a plus," Frenzen said. "Hopefully we can play well enough to play in November and get a deep playoff run again."

Heading into 2023, Lakeview has 13 seniors looking to become leaders for the team and program.

"Senior season is special for us because it's our last one here," Lakeview senior safety Will Hrouda said. "We really have to keep everyone working hard throughout the offseason. It's now week one and a lot of these guys haven't played in a varsity game so we have to get them ready for that."

Along with the seniors' leadership roles, they are also going to be depended on for their on the field experience.

"You have to use your experience to help drive others," senior lineman Blake Anderson said. "We have to help others stay locked into the game because it's tough out there keeping them locked in is important to have them do their job."

In 2022, Anderson finished with 23 tackles and two sacks as a junior. Overall, Lakeview's leading returning tackler from last season is senior Yordi Dominguez who had 60 and is looking to have a big impact in 2023.

"I plan to get all-state in whatever I can," Dominguez said. "I just want everyone to know I left it all out there, I gave it all I had and I'm going to live and die with the results."

On defense, the Vikings are looking to rely on returners while hoping new players can continue to improve.

"We're a work in progress, we're bringing in some new guys to fill some spots," Frenzen said. "We have a strong linebacking corp and Blake Anderson providing that experience up front is great. The three defensive line starters are going to be seniors. Anytime you can replace outgoing graduates with fourth-year guys you feel like your possibilities are there to be successful."

On offense, Clayton Thomson is back for his junior season and looks to have another solid year starting. Thomson finished with 554 passing yards and added seven touchdowns through the air while adding one touchdown with his legs.

"He's done a really good, he's a competitor, he doesn't have to get scout reps but he does," Frenzen said. "He's not a guy that likes to stand around, he wants to be in the fire, I'm really pleased with the attitude and effort he's brought to the position."

As a sophomore, Thomson had six teammates run for over 100 yards last season. Of the six Lakeview lost, four graduated including the team's leading rusher Landon Ternus who finished with 1,099 yards.

The two returning players who rushed for over 100 yards are Derek Line and Trevor Sloup who rushed for 283 and 206 yards respectively.

Now Lakeview is looking to have more running by committee in 2023.

"We've been a program over the last few years that's found success in spreading the wealth and trying to get the ball into as many hands as possible and that will continue to be our philosophy," Frenzen said. "I wouldn't say we limit anybody's touches but we try to keep defenses off balance."

While the Vikings have had recent success in the past including a state title in 2021, Lakeview isn't looking back and is focusing on the future.

"We don't want to get complacent at any point in time and if we start to get complacent we'll feel like we're failing," Frenzen said. "We want 2023 to have an identity, we want 2023 to be special in its own right and not look at the last couple of years to have our identity."

Some keys that are needed for the Vikings to make 2023 have its own identity is simple for Lakeview.

"We want to stay healthy, you can't have key players get hurt," Frenzen said. "Another thing we need to be unified, we need a team that's about each other and not any individual. If we can have a bunch of guys make it about the team you have a shot to be successful."

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Anthony Streeter Sports Editor Follow Anthony Streeter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false