Braxton Borer led a successful career football career with the Lakeview Vikings where he not only had individual awards, such as earning first-team all-state recognition his senior season, but also played a role on the Vikings' state championship run his junior season.

With his time on the field for Lakeview's football team in the rearview mirror, the next step for Borer has been made official with him signing to play football in Seward for the Concordia Bulldogs.

"Concordia is a great school, they've done a great job with their football program," Lakeview football coach Kurt Frenzen said. "I'm excited for the opportunity for him being able to go down there and be a part of that program and be a part of that football family."

The Lakeview senior plans to major in education off the field and is projected to play defense for the Bulldogs on the field.

"I'm happy to get him on campus to compete, we have him slated at DB right now," Concordia defensive coordinator Corby Osten said. "When you watch his film he could also be a wide receiver and could probably help in the return game as a punt returner. He can do a lot of things."

Borer played in all three phases of the game for the Vikings recording over 400 yards receiving and five receiving touchdowns in his senior campaign. He also added nearly 500 return yards and three total touchdowns on punt and kick returns.

On defense, Borer finished with 51 tackles, three interceptions, three pass defections and a fumble recovery.

"I definitely enjoy playing defense more than offense," Borer said. "I've been playing safety here at Lakeview and I'm excited to continue playing it."

Borer was also recently named to the North Team roster for the Shrine Bowl because of his play on the field this past season. The game will take place on June 3 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

His ability on the field was a large factor in the offer to play football at Concordia but so was his character, Osten said.

"When you talk to the coaches and they talk about his character, he brings a lot other than his athletic side," Osten said. "We're trying to build the locker room around guys like that."

Borer's career wasn't always easy with the Vikings as a knee injury sidelined him for his sophomore year.

"Being able to fight back from that and get to the point where he's an all-state football player is a testament to his work ethic," Frenzen said.

Borer considers the 2021 state championship season as one of his most memorable times at Lakeview.

"That was such a fun season last year, winning the state championship," Borer said. "This year was fun, too, I got to play one last time with my guys, all the guys we had a lot of fun together."

Frenzen credits Borer's ability to be coached for his performance on the field and a successful career.

"His coachability alone has stood out over the years," Frenzen said. "I think the sky is the limit for him, I think he can contribute at a high level."

Borer's time with the Viking football team may have come to a close but he still plans to represent Lakeview and has high expectations for his next step.

"I'm just thankful of all the coaches I got to have coach me here at Lakeview and to get to represent Lakeview," Borer said. "I expect to play and be proud of it, be proud of what I can accomplish."