Leatherdale, Blue Devils stymie Vikes in defensive battle

Lakeview missed a crucial field goal late in the fourth quarter on Friday at Wayne and couldn't find any rhythm on offense during a 14-11 loss to the Blue Devils.

The Vikings managed just 119 yards of offense, just 44 on the ground and dropped to 1-2 with the loss - a second straight heartbreaker at Wayne following a double overtime loss to the Blue Devils last season.

The defensive battle that was on display at Bob Cunningham Filed in Wayne included safeties by both teams two fumbles and two interceptions.

Wayne opened the scoring with a quarterback sack in the Lakeview end zone to begin the second quarter. The Vikings recovered a fumble inside the Blue Devil 5 later in the period and took a 6-2 lead following a missed extra point.

Wayne then capitalized on a drive with a 20-yard rushing touchdown just 30 seconds before half. Lakeview answered quickly on a Mason Klug 37-yard field goal and took a 9-8 lead into half.

Wayne put and put together an extended drive capped by a 1-yard run for a 14-9 lead. Lakeview's Adam Van Cleave made a tackle for a Viking safety with just over five minutes to go in the fourth, Lakeview got the ball back but missed a field goal with 35 seconds left and fell to 1-2 with the loss.

