Lee Jennings: A Tiger of a different color

Athletes in Fremont take the field in black and gold. But look under the fur of the Tiger in charge of the football team and you might discover maroon and white.
Lee Jennings, a 2000 graduate of Columbus High, wrapped up his first year leading the Fremont football team this fall following 15 years on the staff at some level of the program.
Jennings played under Dick Luebbe and enjoyed a regular season upset of Omaha Central his junior year. He was a receiver and a cornerback that went on to play defense on the Peru State roster and become an all-conference honoree.
Following his football days, Jennings took a student teaching position in Norfolk before earning a full-time position at Fremont. He's been there ever since as a volunteer assistant, freshmen coach, junior varsity coach, varsity assistant and defensive coordinator until this past spring when he was elevated to head coach.
Jennings led the Tiger to a 6-4 mark and the second winning season since he first arrived. Fremont made the playoffs at 5-3 and earned the 12 seed. It was just the second trip to the playoffs for the program, also since he came to town. Fremont defeated Papillion-La Vista South in the first round before elimination at the hands of Elkhorn South - last week's Class A runner-up.
Jennings credits current Columbus High Activities and Athletic Director Tim Kwapnioski for his influence into education. Kwapnioski was an assistant coach on those teams when Jennings was on the roster. When Jennings went to Norfolk to student teach, Kwapnioski was the principal on the same staff.
"I had a lot of good coaches at Columbus. One in particular, Tim Kwapnioski, mentored me and led me down the path of education," Jennings said.
"It wasn't necessarily that I couldn't give it up or wouldn't get it up. I just loved the sport and wanted to be involved in it some way."
That way came a little more than six months ago when nine-year head coach Seth McClain stepped down to become assistant principal of Fremont High. Urged on by family and friends, Jennings applied for the job and was announced as McClain's successor on May 14.
Since then, he's gained a new perspective on what it takes to be the guy in charge - more work, more vision, more day-to-day involvement. He kept the staff in place and maintained the offensive and defensive systems utilized under McClain.
He, naturally, still leans on McLain for input and advice, but he also relies on his experiences in a CHS uniform.
"Coach Luebbe was always a sound, fundamental type of coach," he said. "He was always a guy that cared about his players. I think that's something that was instilled very early on for me. You could tell he cared about everybody."
If there was any awkwardness or resistance about bringing a Discoverer into the fold, Jennings never experienced it nor wrestled with it internally. By the time he was back on a football field, he had been removed from high school competition for more than five years. He had little knowledge left of the players on the other sideline.
Columbus and Fremont varsity have met nine times since he first came on as a volunteer assistant. Jennings hasn't been a part of all of those, moving down to freshmen after a year, up to junior varsity a few years later then varsity after that. He guesses that he's probably been a part of the rivalry on the varsity field for the last six meetings - five of which have been won by Columbus.
Luebbe talked to Jennings when he took the job to wish him congratulations. Since then, Luebbe said he's watched four or five of the Tigers' games on Striv and sent a few complimentary messages afterward. To his and Kwapnioski's knowledge, Jennings is the only Columbus High grad to ever go on and coach a Class A football program.
"He was a good athlete, very competitive and had good leadership," Luebbe said. "I'm very proud of him, that's why I'm continuing to follow him and communicate with him."
Jennings rarely shares stories about his glory days on the gridiron. He's too old, he says, for his guys to take much meaning out of his tales.
But if you asked former coach Dan Steiner, he might have a different answer. Steiner had a critical word for Jennings after what was perhaps the biggest play of his career - a punt return for a touchdown in a game against Lincoln High.
"I do remember that one," Luebbe said while trying to hold in a laugh. "You probably better not print the words coach Steiner told him. …At the time you say something negative, then, when it's over and turns out real well, you say, 'Good job.'"
It just so happened he broke the cardinal rule of catching the punt inside the 10. It went for 99 yards the other way.
"I wasn't supposed to catch it," he said. "I got my butt chewed a little bit by coach Steiner."
What Tiger fans will likely remember about his first year leading the program was a similarly risky play. Fremont held a late 14-6 lead on Grand Island when the Islanders scored and converted for 2 points and a tie in the fourth quarter. Grand Island then had the first possession of overtime and scored. Fremont answered in two plays and went for 2. Drew Sellon successfully executed a throwback pass to quarterback Carter Sintek for a win over what was the No. 7 program at the time.
"I think it really made our kids believe they could be in any game and win any game," Jennings said.
Through a decade and a half, Jennings had never looked elsewhere to change positions or move up in the coaching world. There was no need to, he said. He was content and had found a home. Becoming a head coach anywhere else, let alone moving up to the position in Fremont, were never considerations. Jennings was, and still is, part of a coaching staff he appreciates on and off the field.
But then the timing was right last spring to make a move he never imagined. The Tigers reaped the benefits of one year of his leadership and look forward to more.
"He kind of had what I would call the 'it' factor," Kwapnioski said. "He was able to connect with people. As a player, he was able to get along with everyone and to influence them in some way. I just saw him as someone who would be a great teacher and coach.
"For me as a teacher and a coach, some of those kids you feel like you had some level of influence on their life, and they come back and have a chance to have another level of impact on other lives, it's been enjoyable to watch."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor at The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
