Lee Jennings: A Tiger of a different color

Columbus and Fremont varsity have met nine times since he first came on as a volunteer assistant. Jennings hasn't been a part of all of those, moving down to freshmen after a year, up to junior varsity a few years later then varsity after that. He guesses that he's probably been a part of the rivalry on the varsity field for the last six meetings - five of which have been won by Columbus.

Luebbe talked to Jennings when he took the job to wish him congratulations. Since then, Luebbe said he's watched four or five of the Tigers' games on Striv and sent a few complimentary messages afterward. To his and Kwapnioski's knowledge, Jennings is the only Columbus High grad to ever go on and coach a Class A football program.

"He was a good athlete, very competitive and had good leadership," Luebbe said. "I'm very proud of him, that's why I'm continuing to follow him and communicate with him."

Jennings rarely shares stories about his glory days on the gridiron. He's too old, he says, for his guys to take much meaning out of his tales.

But if you asked former coach Dan Steiner, he might have a different answer. Steiner had a critical word for Jennings after what was perhaps the biggest play of his career - a punt return for a touchdown in a game against Lincoln High.