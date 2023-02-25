It was a whirlwind four days for Discoverers senior Liam Blaser.

After competing at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships for three straight days last Thursday to Saturday, Blaser went from Omaha to Lincoln to be a part of the 65th Nebraska Shrine Bowl roster announcement Sunday.

Blaser will spend a week in Kearney helping in the community with Shriners Children's before playing in the game on June 3 at Cope Stadium.

"All the work I put in and all the extra hours I've put in, developing my skill over time and perfecting my craft. All of it finally being able to pay off," Blaser said. "This is just an example of what comes out of all the hard work I put in and working hard for the extra things, waking up in the morning and going early to lift and going to extra camps over the summer just shows that I care and it's really exciting. Along with that, I'm very humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be able to represent the community of Columbus and also just Discoverer football."

The senior was the heart and soul of the Discoverers last season, leading the team in tackles and rushing. He finished with 117 tackles on defense and 461 rushing yards and six touchdowns on offense.

"He's meant so much, not only to our program but to this school," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said. "Being one of those kids who represents the school as a three-sport athlete and he's done a great job with it."

Williams said he first met Blaser at summer camps but while Blaser competed on the freshmen team, he would ask the freshmen team coaches who the player of the game was. They would say Blaser more times than not.

"You can tell the young man was a leader from the first time you met him," Williams said. "His work ethic was off the charts and that he was going to do great things."

After playing sparingly as a sophomore, Blaser stepped into a big role as a junior. He recorded 94 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Discoverers went 7-2 in 2021, earning a spot in the Class A state playoffs.

"I think my biggest step was my junior year when I finally took a huge role. Junior year I really took a huge step to being a team captain and being a starter for both sides of the ball," Blaser said. "That's when my true love and passion for the game really exploded. I just felt like it's a spot where I thrive. It just came to me that I love this sport. If I really want to, I can be really good at it."

Over his career, Columbus made the playoffs twice in 2020 and 2021. While the Discoverers didn't produce as much success this season, Blaser said he's proud of the culture and reputation the Discoverers built as a hard-nosed football team in Class A.

"I feel like we have a great group of guys that come to work hard every day, no matter what. Even though the season wasn't exactly what we wanted, we came to work. I think that's the one thing you'll hear from anyone you talk to about this team and the teams we had before," Blaser said. "We came to work. We put all of our effort into the program. I just think that's what's changed so much about Columbus. We've changed the way we're looked at. We're not just some small Class A school anymore. We're respected and people respect our program."

What impressed Williams the most about Blaser was the senior's hunger to get better.

"He studies the game. Even though he's very talented, he's always willing to learn from the coaches. That's rare in some cases of a young man that's talented and has had some success," Williams said. "Liam (Blaser) was always asking questions and visiting with the coaches and even giving some of his input at times and saying this is what we see. It was a learning process for him. He never felt like he was bigger than the game or knew more than anybody else. He just kept trying to learn and get better on the educational side of things."

The Shrine Bowl will be the final time Blaser wears the anchor on his helmet before heading to Chadron State to play football. Blaser reflected on his four-year high school football journey.

"I think it's a lot of growth. The development as a person on and off the football field. I look at myself my freshman year and I don't even know who that kid is anymore," Blaser said. "It's just crazy how football, especially as a whole, has developed me into the young man I am today. It's taught me to get through adversity, have fun too and learned a lot of lessons along with it also."