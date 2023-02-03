Columbus High's leading tackler from this past season and multi-sport star, Liam Blaser, has decided to play football at Chadron State College.

Blaser put pen to paper Wednesday to continue his athletic and academic careers at Chadron State. At least 10 schools reached out to Blaser during his recruitment process with Blaser ultimately choosing the Eagles.

"I'd say the people were the biggest thing, my family has been the biggest influence in my life to this point," Blaser said. "It felt like a home away from home, the family aspect of the football team and the coaches making me feel welcomed was the biggest part of my decision."

Blaser, a multi-sport athlete at Columbus, chose football over both wrestling a track. The senior is a two-time state wrestling qualifier, earning a bronze medal last year. In track and field, Blaser qualified for the state meet last spring in the shot put and discus throw.

"I feel like football is a really special place for me, I find myself thriving in situations once I step on the field and I feel something that I don't feel anywhere else in life," Blaser said. "It's somewhere I thrive and I get the most out of everything, I love working hard and I love the team aspect of football too. It's always been a part of my life since I was little so it's just always been a part of me and I don't think I'm ever going to be able to give it up."

Blaser's football career as a Discoverer has already come to a close with Columbus finishing 1-8 last season. Blaser was a bright spot for the Columbus football team as he finished the season as one of the top regular season tacklers in all of Nebraska finishing his senior season with 117.

"The fact that he was in the top one or two in the state depending on which rankings you looked at and he had a tremendous senior year," Discoverer football coach Craig Williams said. "He's left his mark on this program, he's going to be missed but he's also going to be remembered for a long time in this program."

Blaser's play on the field was not the only driving force behind Blaser getting a chance to play college ball -- there was also the leadership he provided to his teammates. Blaser will look to take his leadership traits to Chadron.

"I think there's no question, I don't care where he goes, he's going to be a leader somewhere and he's going to be a leader for that football team at some point," Williams said. "On the field, he'll get in the weight room out there and he's going to work his tail off like he always has, he's going to fit in with their linebacking group and probably their special teams because he works so hard. He understands the game, he takes coaching well and no one is going to outwork the kid."

While Blaser's career on the field may be over with the Discoverers he still plans on keeping his memories from his time playing football for Columbus.

"I will always remember the people here over the wins or the loses, it's a place where I've developed and just somewhere that I wouldn't be here without the support of the community of Columbus and the community of the Columbus High School, Discoverer football and the coaches as a whole. Blaser said.

"Team leadership day in and day out, seeing boys turn into young men is what I enjoyed the most along with having fun with my teammates those are the memories that I'm going to remember forever. Being on the field and competing with them winning or losing, putting out heart on the line, blood sweat and tears is what I'll remember the most."

The Columbus community was evident during Blaser's signing with a few coaches speaking on his work ethic and character prior to him inking his signature with many classmates and teammates huddling in for photos after.

"Liam is that kid that everyone wants on their football team, in fact, you want about 15 of them on your football team," Williams said. "Regardless of what level he was going to sign at, someone was going to get an outstanding football player and an outstanding young man. You're just happy to see Liam getting the opportunity to get to go play at an outstanding college and getting an opportunity to continue his football career.

"He works so hard and does everything right in the weight room, the classroom and in the community, if anyone deserves this opportunity it's Liam Blaser."

Blaser has big goals and aspirations for his time at Chadron State, he plans on going into the NFL or going to medical school to become a family physician or an orthopedic surgeon.

"Chadron has a really good medicine program there that I'm really looking forward to being a part of. They just got a new math and science building," Blaser said. "I look at myself in high school and how much development I have now, going somewhere I know I'm set up for success and develop into a young man and then into a man that is ready for the career field."