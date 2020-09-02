Linder sees positives in Wahoo loss, Scotus moves on to Concordia

No, he's not crazy and it's not coachspeak. Tyler Linder saw positive things form his football team last week.
Scotus Central Catholic failed to score a single point for the second time in the last three games against Wahoo and suffered a loss of 40-points or greater for the third time in four games overall.
Between the final game of the 2019 regular season, quarterfinals in the playoffs two weeks later and 2020 season opener last Friday, the Shamrocks have had their fill of the Warriors.
They'll put the latest blowout aside and prepare for Omaha Concordia at Pawnee Park Memorial Field at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. Any lopsided loss, of course, comes with areas of concern. Linder said effort and energy wasn't one of them.
"There's a lot of things to fix, but there's a lot of good things that we saw. Obviously, we're going to try and iron out the kinks, the things we saw as worrisome, but we're also going to play to our strengths," Linder said. "...There was no quit in our kids, and I made this very clear to the kids the other morning."
Whether it was Evan Bock fielding a punt down 40-0 rather than avoiding a hit or players refusing to stay on the sidelines after a cramp, Linder saw a fight that he believes will eventually pay off.
On defense, yes, Scotus gave up 40 points. But the coaching staff charts something called loafs - taking a play off or watching instead of hustling - and they didn't find a single instance of that at any point over 48 minutes of play.
Taking that attitude and that approach to every contest is important. What has to improve, Linder said, is a simpler mindset. Against a quality opponent with several weapons, Shamrock players were trying to do too much too often.
"There's a lot of good things to take away. Obviously, when you lose by that fashion you can harp on the negative, but in everything, from coaching football to training a puppy, you've got to use positives," Linder said. "Our coaching staff has been doing this for a long time and we have veterans on our roster who know how we conduct ourselves. We're not going to abandon ship or burn the whole thing down and start again."
Scotus faces a Concordia team on Thursday night that's also looking for its first victory following a 24-14 loss to Lincoln Lutheran. Concordia struggled on offense but had a successful bend but don't break approach to defense.
Lutheran drove inside the 20 four times and came up without any points twice. Concordia also scored one of its touchdowns on a 55-yard fumble recovery.
Also concerning is the mystery that is coach Jim Kunau. Kunau came to Omaha from California where he lead a handful of programs including 19 at Orange Lutheran where his teams won 13 league championships.
"Their defense is quick, they're aggressive and they get better as the field shortens," Linder said. "And they have a new head coach. So, if I'm nervous about anything, it's about not knowing. We only have one game tape and a limited pool of plays to see and what they ran, and that can change from week to week."
It will most likely change on Thursday since Scotus plays a different defense than Lincoln Lutheran. Adjustments by the coaching staff will make a big difference, but Linder sees opportunities to make the Mustangs predictable if his team can make plays on defense.
Concorida ran the option against Lutheran, and, while that can be a difficult attack to prepare for, it's also susceptible to turnovers.
"They run kind of a Herman Boone, "Remember the Titans" offense, split-back veer," Linder said. "I have honestly never seen that in high school football, ever. They do some different things. Anytime you see an option team it makes you nervous, but it also makes you salivate a little bit. Nervous because you have to be incredibly disciplined, but if you can play it well, like we traditionally do, we get turnovers on the option.
"I think there's opportunities, but I don't like the term turnover; I like takeaway. We have to go make plays and force takeaways."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegra.com.
