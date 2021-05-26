Luebbe recognized for five decades of coaching

Back when Dick Luebbe was in charge of the Columbus High track program, he had a fellow coach who always included an extra $10 in the registration fees for the Discoverer Invite.
One of the volunteers made up a batch of kolaches for the fellow workers and event officials. In order to ensure some were put aside, the opposing coach was willing to shell out a few extra bucks. Eventually, that coach began to call the Columbus meet the Kolache Invite.
Later in the spring, when Luebbe went to coach CHS at state in Omaha, he'd bring another small pan along for his colleague.
It's just one of hundreds of little anecdotes or stories Luebbe can share about his half century of coaching.
Those 50 years of service were recognized May 12 the A-1 district meet at Pawnee Park. Columbus High Athletics and Activities Director Tim Kwapnioski presented Luebbe with a plaque. Several fellow coaches and former athletes also shared their thoughts on Luebbe in a video played on the scoreboard.
Luebbe hasn't been in coaching for 50 consecutive years. He had one year off as an assistant track coach about a decade ago a few years after he stepped down as a head coach. But counting his days coaching while in college, Luebbe has more than 50 years under his belt and hundreds, perhaps thousands, of lives he has impacted since the late 1960s.
"I think he means a whole lot not just to Columbus High athletics but the whole city of Columbus," Roger Iwansky, one of Luebbe's former players and assistant coaches, said. "He's taught and mentored and groomed so many young men and women in 50 years; it's just remarkable it's all been done in one place."
Dick Luebbe graduated from Grand Island in 1963 then played baseball for two years at UNK. While in college he worked at the Youth Development Center, beginning his teaching and coaching career by leading troubled juveniles. He took a full-time position after graduation at the center and began as an assistant for the football and basketball programs and head coach of the track team.
Luebbe was elevated to head coach of basketball in the final year of athletics at the school but had the challenge of leading the boys without a place to play or practice. The gym caught fire and burned down. With no other option, he organized practices out in the elements of the Nebraska winter.
"We shoveled snow off play pads and practiced some outside," he said. "They rented the Kearney public school gym to finish the year. But at first, we shoveled paths and wore sweatshirts and other things to practice to get by."
The center stopped sponsoring athletics in 1968. Luebbe stayed on for two more school years then moved to Columbus where he's been since the fall of 1971.
Luebbe assisted on the football, wrestling and coaching staff his first year then moved to the basketball program for the winter in the next. He became head track coach in 1978 and football in 1979. Luebbe stepped down from football in 2005 and track later that school year in 2006.
He remained with the track program for two more years when his replacement, Dan Steiner, asked him to come back and help. Luebbe took a year off but came back to help with the girls and has been back on the track staff ever since.
"I had some outstanding coaches in high school, and I enjoyed that. I looked up to those people," Luebbe said. "My basketball and football and track coaches, they were math teachers, too. So, I ended up being a math teacher."
Iwansky felt the same admiration for Luebbe that Luebbe had for his mentors during his formative years. Luebbe wasn't yet the head coach in Iwansky's era, but Iwansky began assisting alongside Luebbe after graduation. When Luebbe took over the program, Iwansky spent 20 years with him at practices and on the sideline.
When the first of the Iwansky children, Ryan, was born, his fellow coach and mentor was one of the first people Roger reached out to.
"My third phone call, besides my parents and my wife's parents, was to coach Luebbe," Iwansky said. "I said, 'Coach, I had a quarterback, and he wound up being a quarterback. It's kind of cool.'"
Kwapnioski was on the CHS roster when Luebbe was the head football coach. As he looks back on it now, his future into education and athletics were a direct result of their paths crossing.
"He always had that sense that, as a coach, he could make a team better or an individual better or make another coach better," Kwapnioski said. "He felt confident in his skill set, his ability to work with people and his ability to work with kids, and get the best out of them."
Maybe the most influential part about Kwapnioski's time around Luebbe was how the former Discoverer coach interacted with students and players that wound up in his office for disciplinary reasons.
Luebbe, Kwapnioski said, never allowed teenage mistakes to influence relationships.
"After we walk out of my office, tomorrow is a new day and this part of it is forgotten. Let's still connect and help bring out the best in each other," Kwapnioski said. "If I had that imbedded in me, he helped foster that. We're always going to stub our toe along the way, but don't allow that to be the deciding factor or linger on about a kid. Don't let that be who they are for life."
Luebbe can still be seen at nearly every Columbus High event. Last fall he spent football games near the fence line by the shelter on the east side of the field alongside former players. In past few winters he's been a part of the crowd at basketball games observing his grandchildren on the hardwood.
His time in pseudo-retirement has also included Husker football road games and trips to other college football stadiums for non-Nebraska related games. Luebbe has three kids and 10 grandchildren. Seven of those grandkids are here in Columbus. Between catching up with them, watching high school sports online or on TV, he said his plate is full.
If you're at a Discoverer event and you're ever unsure whether or not he's in attendance, just give it time and you might hear the unmistakable "Luebbe whistle" break the silence.
"Something he always said was, 'Be the best you can be,' and when I think about it now, he coached and taught that way also. It wasn't just a motto for us," Iwansky said. "I truly think he probably was the best he could be because he put so much time and effort into those kids."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.