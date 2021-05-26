Luebbe recognized for five decades of coaching

Kwapnioski was on the CHS roster when Luebbe was the head football coach. As he looks back on it now, his future into education and athletics were a direct result of their paths crossing.

"He always had that sense that, as a coach, he could make a team better or an individual better or make another coach better," Kwapnioski said. "He felt confident in his skill set, his ability to work with people and his ability to work with kids, and get the best out of them."

Maybe the most influential part about Kwapnioski's time around Luebbe was how the former Discoverer coach interacted with students and players that wound up in his office for disciplinary reasons.

Luebbe, Kwapnioski said, never allowed teenage mistakes to influence relationships.

"After we walk out of my office, tomorrow is a new day and this part of it is forgotten. Let's still connect and help bring out the best in each other," Kwapnioski said. "If I had that imbedded in me, he helped foster that. We're always going to stub our toe along the way, but don't allow that to be the deciding factor or linger on about a kid. Don't let that be who they are for life."