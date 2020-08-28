Mason Moore: Smashing up opponents on and off the field

When Columbus High fullback/linebacker Mason Moore was asked at the CHS Media Day if he preferred carrying the ball for a big gain, or setting a block and crushing an unsuspecting opponent, he didn't hesitate.
Putting someone on their back or on their butt is where he finds the height of satisfaction on the football field.
Perhaps, not surprisingly then, Moore extends his love for contact off the field as well.
For the past few years, he's been competing in demolition derbies with his dad, Nathan. Last August he won an event in Scribner.
When Nathan came back to the sport after a few years away and asked Mason and a friend if they'd like to help out working on cars and competing, there was a natural connection.
"We're teenage boys," Mason said about his response. "It sounded like fun to crash some cars."
Mason Moore has always been a little bit bigger than other boys his age. Granted, he's not a 6-7, 300-pounder. But his frame, wide shoulders and a wide base, built like a brick house, has been his physical makeup since when he first started playing midget football.
His stature put him at center his first year of youth football. He was moved to fullback and linebacker the next season and has remained there ever since.
Moore scored his first-ever touchdown the last game of a youth season. His team, the Colts, hadn't won a game yet when he broke free for 30 yards and a score.
Since then he's grown into an important piece of Columbus High's success the past two years. Moore saw playing time in the first game of his sophomore season in an alternating role at linebacker. His performance, nine tackles and two quarterback hurries earned him the Player of the Game award. After that performance, he became the main starter.
He's also stuck with the same pair of socks since then, believing in the good luck that might have been a part of his big night.
As a sophomore, he carried the ball just three times but gained 31 yards. Defensively, he led the team with 93 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.
As a junior, he carried 37 times for 144 yards and one touchdown. On the other side of the ball, Moore again led CHS in total tackles with 63 and had five stops behind the line.
"He’s not a kid that’s going to come out and say a lot and be rah-rah, but he’s going to go stick his nose in every time," head coach Craig Williams said. "He always seems laid back and even-keeled, but when it’s time to go, it’s time to go."
Since taking up demolition derby last year, Moore has competed seven or eight times. He's run in Fullerton, Wahoo, West Point, Scribner and has an upcoming event in Wayne.
"We pulled into the pits and I was a little bit nervous. I was like, 'Wow, this is actually for real,'" Moore said about his first derby. "But when I actually got in the car it all went away; I didn't really think about anything but hitting people."
Moore's first time was in Central City. He took fourth. His win last year in Scribner came with 10 cars on the course.
The driver with the last hit is declared the winner, or in other words, the last car still functioning.
There's some strategy involved, but Moore said it's mostly about driving smart and using the back of the car.
"At first, you try to play stay away. But then, when there are only a few cars left, you just end it."
Williams would like to take the team to see Moore compete once health guidelines are relaxed. Though that may not be possible before the end of the football season, he can see why Moore was attracted to the sport and why he's having success. Williams said Moore is a unique combination of physical toughness and mental ability.
"It’s the way he plays football, too; running into people. But on top of that, he’s a smart kid," Williams said. "Our offense is not the most complex, but you’ve got to know a little bit to understand it. He does a great job."
Moore will be, as usual, a factor in Friday's season and home opener against Scottsbluff. The Bearcats, runners-up in Class B each of the past two years, have size up front and will be facing a new set of CHS D-linemen after the front four of 2019 all graduated.
While that group settles into starting roles, linebackers such as Moore will be crucial in covering up any potential mistakes. And with large blockers coming off the line looking for linebackers, there's sure to be several collisions.
Moore plans to be the last one standing in that regard as well.
"Friday night is going to be a riot," he said. "We're coming to play."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
