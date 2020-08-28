Mason Moore: Smashing up opponents on and off the field

"We pulled into the pits and I was a little bit nervous. I was like, 'Wow, this is actually for real,'" Moore said about his first derby. "But when I actually got in the car it all went away; I didn't really think about anything but hitting people."

Moore's first time was in Central City. He took fourth. His win last year in Scribner came with 10 cars on the course.

The driver with the last hit is declared the winner, or in other words, the last car still functioning.

There's some strategy involved, but Moore said it's mostly about driving smart and using the back of the car.

"At first, you try to play stay away. But then, when there are only a few cars left, you just end it."

Williams would like to take the team to see Moore compete once health guidelines are relaxed. Though that may not be possible before the end of the football season, he can see why Moore was attracted to the sport and why he's having success. Williams said Moore is a unique combination of physical toughness and mental ability.

"It’s the way he plays football, too; running into people. But on top of that, he’s a smart kid," Williams said. "Our offense is not the most complex, but you’ve got to know a little bit to understand it. He does a great job."