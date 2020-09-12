McGarvie burns CHS in first half, Discoverer comeback falls short in second

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln North Star quarterback DJ McGarvie threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns and used his feet to convert crucial third down plays in a 24-19 win over Columbus High on Friday in Lincoln.

In the first meeting ever between the two schools, North Star (3-1) took a 24-3 lead into halftime then hung on as Columbus mounted a furious second-half comeback.

Columbus scored the first points of the game but then allowed two first-quarter touchdowns and two more in the second. Blake Thompson kicked his second field goal of the night to draw the Discoverers within 24-6 in the third quarter then quarterback Brody Mickey found the end zone on a 29-yard run with 3:21 left in the third quarter.

Mickey then found wideout Ernest Hausmann for an 11-yard touchdown with 4:54 for the final points of the game after a failed two-point conversion.

Columbus couldn't get the ball back and fell to 2-1 when North Star converted a first down with 1:30 remaining and kneeled out the rest of the time.

"We just couldn't get off the field on defense in the first half. We had one turnover, but we drove the ball down inside the 10 three times and ended u with three points," coach Craig Williams said. "We just couldn't finish drives in the first half when we had opportunities."

