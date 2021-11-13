Memorial awaits... Lakeview defeats Kearney Catholic in semifinals

KEARNEY – Adam Van Cleave doesn’t have a name for the move that leaves so many defenders in the dust. After he used it once again on the biggest stage thus far, he might have think of a title.

Van Cleave scored three touchdowns, two on passes of more than 60 yards and was the brightest star of many shining in the Lakeview universe during Friday’s 31-21 Class C-1 semifinal win over Kearney Catholic.

“Everyone knows me for my speed, so they think they’ve got to run super-fast to catch me,” Van Cleave said. “I just stop and let them run on by.”

Thanks to three touchdowns by Van Cleave, three Kearney Catholic turnovers and four sacks by the defense, Lakeview is running on by to the second championship football game in school history and the first since 1990.

Van Cleave scored twice in the first half for a 14-7 lead at the break, caught a second long touchdown pass on the first possession of the third quarter and Lakeview led by at least two scores the rest of the way.

The senior caught touchdown passes of 63 and 75 and ran for a 3-yard score. He started with a 63-yard catch up the far sideline on Lakeview’s second possession of the night for a 7-0 lead. He caught it about 25 yards down field, stopped on a dime, left the cornerback on his backside and sprinted for 6. His 3-yard run with 5:18 left in the half made it 14-7.

Quarterback Kolby Blaser found him again on a 75-yard connection the second play of the second half for a 21-7 advantage. Mason Klug kicked a 34-yard field goal in the final two minutes of the third quarter and essentially put the game away.

Kearney Catholic scored twice in the fourth but it wasn’t enough. Lakeview answered a fourth-quarter first Kearney Catholic touchdown with its own scoring drive and went back ahead by 17 after the Stars had cut it to 10.

“I’m kind of speechless right now,” Van Cleave said. “I’m still wondering if this is happening or if it’s a dream. I love every guy back here.”

Lakeview benefited from three first-half turnovers by Kearney Catholic but only capitalized once. The Stars fumbled on their second play from scrimmage but stopped the Vikings on a third down and forced a field goal try. It missed wide left and the game remained scoreless.

Van Cleave made it 7-0 on the 63-yard catch with 2:12 left in the first but the hosts put together their own scoring drive on seven plays, 72 yards and a 2-yard touchdown run.

Eli Osten had a strip sack on the next Kearney Catholic possession but the offense went three-and-out. The Stars fumbled it again on the very first play of the next drive and the Vikings took over 20 yards from the end zone. Van Cleave dove in on a third down five plays later.

Blaser tossed an incomplete pass on the first snap of the second half then located Van Cleave again up the same sideline. Blaser finished 7 for 11 throwing with 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Van Cleave caught five of those for 180 and two scores. Cooper Tessendorf carried the ball 15 times for 83 yards and a touchdown.

After Kearney Catholic cut it to 24-14 with just over 10 minutes to play, Tessendorf scored on a 12-yard touchdown run just over two minutes later. The Stars drove 70 yards and made it 31-21 but it took 10 plays and there was only 4:26 left in the game. The Vikings picked up two first downs and knelt out the biggest win for the program in 31 years.

“It means a great deal,” coach Kurt Frenzen said. “These kids have been tremendous. I think back to the tough start we had this year and the last couple years and tough losses. These guys just hung with it and just wanted to keep trying to prove it. It’s just great to see a group like this that has worked their tails off now have this opportunity to play for a state championship.”

Blaser and Van Cleave were the offensive stars, but just as impactful on the other side of the ball were a host of defenders such as Jaeden Jenkinson, Eli Osten, Mason Viergutz, Braxton Borer, Landon Ternus and Zach Anderson.

Jenkinson had seven solo tackles and two assisted to go with a sack and a fumble recovery. Osten had five solo and one assisted, a sack and a fumble recovery. Viergutz, Borer and Ternus each had five tackles. Ternus and Anderson also had fumble recoveries. Brock Mahoney also had a sack and Van Cleave added seven tackles on the other side of the ball.

The Lakeview D limited Kearney Catholic to 216 yards of offense and just 55 on the ground on 29 carries. In addition to the three turnovers, the Viking D also had three, three-and-outs.

“Man, we at stuff up,” Jenkinson said. “It was a fun night. It was just, let everything loose and go for it.”

Lakeview will play a rematch with Pierce for the state title. Pierce beat Battle Creek 21-0 in the other C-1 semifinal. The Vikings and the Bluejays met in Week 2 in Pierce – a 28-27 win for the hosts thanks to a stop on a Lakeview two-point conversion in the final minute. Pierce has played in the last two state title games and won last year.

“It sounds amazing. We’ve been dreaming of this since the third grade in 2013,” Osten said. “That’s the year we saw them lose in the semis when we just wanted to make the final. Now, we’re here.”

